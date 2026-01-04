Ascentiz Debuts World's 1st Modular Exoskeleton at CES 2026, Showcasing Revolutionary Swappable Hip and Knee Support

Following a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, the robotics startup unveils its final, market-ready Ascentiz-H and Ascentiz-K modules.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentiz, a pioneering robotics company, makes its global commercial debut at CES 2026, unveiling the final versions of its groundbreaking modular exoskeleton system, a direct result of Co-founder FENG Sha's quest to solve a problem he faced in the "Death Zone" above 8,000 meters， marking a transformative leap in wearable human augmentation.

Ascentiz's journey to CES began with a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign in November 2025, where it became the #1 Most Funded exoskeleton project and ranked 8th historically in Kickstarter's Wearable Technology category. This strong market validation underscores the demand for accessible, user-centric augmentation technology.

The Ascentiz system redefines mobility through its unique modular design. Users can tailor support to specific activities—whether enhancing daily movement, tackling outdoor adventures, or boosting occupational endurance—from a single, A4-sized platform. Each module is engineered for a distinct biomechanical role: the Ascentiz-H employs a high-torque quasi-direct-drive system for the hip, while the Ascentiz-K utilizes an advanced cable-drive mechanism for the knee.

Powered by an AI motion engine capable of recognizing 7+ activity scenarios with 99.5% accuracy, the system switches support modes in under 200 milliseconds. Users can choose from EASE, ACC, and TRAIN modes to reduce metabolic cost, increase speed, or provide resistance training. The final retail price ranges from $1,499 to $3399.

Founded in 2023, Ascentiz is dedicated to transforming advanced robotics into accessible, user-centric exoskeleton technology. Our mission is to empower individuals to climb higher, go further, and unlock new physical potentials in their everyday lives and adventures. We believe in augmentation without complexity, creating lightweight, intuitive interfaces that seamlessly integrate into any lifestyle.

