Ascentiz Launches H Series Modular Exoskeleton for Everyday and Outdoor Mobility

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentiz, a pioneer in consumer wearable exoskeleton technology and creator of the world's first modular exoskeleton, today announced the commercial availability of the Ascentiz H Series. The H Pro and H Ultra are now available for direct purchase through the Ascentiz online store, bringing the company's modular mobility platform from early adoption and real-world testing into broader everyday use.

Designed for walking, hiking, running, cycling, stair climbing, and urban exploration, the H Series delivers responsive assistance at the hips while staying compact enough for travel and daily wear. Rather than replacing the wearer's natural movement, the system syncs with gait and movement intent, assisting key phases of each step, such as lifting the leg forward and pushing off from the ground.

Built for an Evolving Modular Ecosystem

Ascentiz built its system around one shared Exo-Belt with interchangeable assistance modules. The H module handles hip propulsion and responsive movement assistance; the K module, in mass production, is designed for sustained knee support and impact management on descents.

Through BodyOS™, Ascentiz plans to support additional hardware modules, software functions, and developer-built applications over time. The H Ultra includes an expanded open-source SDK, letting developers and third parties build customised functions and new applications through the platform's software tools and hardware interfaces.

Adaptive Motion Intelligence That Moves With the Wearer

The H Series is available in two configurations.

H Pro is designed for everyday mobility, fitness and lighter outdoor activities, offering a balance of portability, intelligent assistance and up to 25 kilometers of assisted range.

H Ultra is built for longer, more demanding journeys. Carbon fibre and a titanium-alloy Exo-Belt give it a premium, durable build, and a dual-battery system extends assisted range to 50 kilometres. It also offers greater power output and expanded motion recognition.

Both models feature a compact, lightweight design, quiet operation, and IP54 protection, making the system suitable across a range of everyday and outdoor environments.

Ascentiz aims to make wearable robotics practical for real-world use, with technology that feels like a natural extension of the body. The company's mission is to help people move with less effort while staying in full control, so they can go farther and explore more of everyday life and the outdoors.

Pricing and Availability

The Ascentiz H Pro has an MSRP of $1,499, while the Ascentiz H Ultra has an MSRP of $1,999. Product pricing, promotions and availability may vary by market and purchasing period. Customers can view model comparisons, sizing information and purchasing details at ascentizexo.com.

The Ascentiz H Series is designed to reduce effort and support natural movement, cutting the work of walking by up to 35% so wearers can move freely for longer. It is not a medical device and is not intended for clinical diagnosis or treatment.

Ascentiz will also showcase the commercially available H Series at IFA Berlin 2026, beginning September 4, with hands-on demonstrations at Hall 12, Booth 109. Visitors can try the H Series, preview the upcoming K module, and see developer demonstrations of customised applications and new use cases built on the Ascentiz platform.

About Ascentiz

Founded in 2023, Ascentiz is dedicated to transforming advanced robotics into accessible, user-centric exoskeleton technology. Our mission is to empower individuals to climb higher, go further, and unlock new physical potentials in their everyday lives and adventures. We believe in augmentation without complexity, creating lightweight, intuitive interfaces that seamlessly integrate into any lifestyle.

Learn more at ascentizexo.com.

SOURCE Ascentiz