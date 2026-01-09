Ascentiz Unveiled Modular Designed Exoskeleton at CES 2026: A Technical Deep Dive into Biomechanical Intelligence

The world's first modular exoskeleton combines quasi-direct-drive hip and cable-drive knee technologies for natural, powerful movement assistance.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentiz, a pioneer in wearable robotics, today introduced its groundbreaking modular exoskeleton system at CES 2026. The Ascentiz platform—comprising the hip module (Ascentiz-H) and knee module (Ascentiz-K)—leverages two distinct drive technologies optimized for the biomechanical demands of each joint, delivering intuitive and powerful movement support for dynamic and load-bearing activities.

Precision at the Hip, Power at the Knee

Ascentiz Modular Exoskeleton-Hip Module Ascentiz Modular Exoskeleton-Knee Module

The Ascentiz-H module utilizes a high-torque, quasi-direct-drive system, generating a peak torque of 36 Nm with a power density of 52 Nm/kg. This design ensures high bandwidth and back drivability, allowing the embedded AI "Motion Cortex" to deliver responsive, natural-feeling torque amplification. In real-world use, this reduces leg effort by up to 35% during activities like running and stair climbing.

In contrast, the Ascentiz-K module utilizes a cable-drive transmission engineered for high, sustained torque—up to 48 Nm—and superior shock absorption. By decoupling motor mass from the moving limb, the system enhances comfort and dynamic response while efficiently transmitting power to the knee joint. This results in a 50% reduction in knee cartilage pressure and a 30% decrease in energy waste from center-of-mass shift, making it ideal for descents, weighted stances, and prolonged use.

Why Two Drive Systems?

"The hip and knee serve fundamentally different biomechanical roles," explained Feng Sha, Co-founder of Ascentiz. "The hip requires speed and precision; the knee demands torque and stability. By tailoring each module's drive system, we achieve a natural, powerful assist—never robotic."

Unified by Adaptive AI

Both modules are governed by a centralized AI system trained on over 690,000 gait cycles. It recognizes 7+ motion scenarios with 99.5% accuracy and switches modes in under 200ms. A unified power and data bus enables seamless module interchangeability, supported by an IP54-rated, ultra-dense battery designed for all-day operation.

About Ascentiz

Founded in 2023, Ascentiz is dedicated to transforming advanced robotics into accessible, user-centric exoskeleton technology. Our mission is to empower individuals to climb higher, go further, and unlock new physical potentials in their everyday lives and adventures. We believe in augmentation without complexity, creating lightweight, intuitive interfaces that seamlessly integrate into any lifestyle.

