Ascinsure Specialty Risk Hires Josie Urbanski as Business Development Manager

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascinsure Specialty Risk LLC is excited to announce the recent hire of Josie Urbanski, who will join the Ascinsure team as a Business Development Manager. Within this role, Ms. Urbanski will be responsible for developing and cultivating broker relationships, as well as handle new and renewal business for Ascinsure's exclusive niche insurance programs within her respective territory.



Ms. Urbanski brings a high understanding of the specific insurance coverage needs and proper risk management solutions that would benefit the insureds of our partner brokers. Prior to Ascinsure, Josie spent time with Henderson Brothers as an Account Analyst and with Allied Insurance Brokers as an Account Manager working within the crane, scaffold, and rental equipment dealer industries. Ms. Urbanski is a graduate of Duquesne University with a discipline in Economics and International Business.



Ms. Urbanski's hire coincides with a period of record organic growth for Ascinsure. "Josie comes to us at the perfect time," said Mike Goff, Sr. Vice President of Ascinsure Specialty Risk. "Her background in our targeted niche industries makes her a great fit. She has all the right knowledge, experience, and skills to help our brokers and their insureds with the programs they need."



About Ascinsure:

Ascinsure is a nationwide, all-lines program underwriting manager specializing in the Crane, Scaffolding, and Rental Equipment & Party Goods Dealers markets. We also have the facilities to place difficult and complex Inland Marine risks. With more than three decades of experience in our dedicated industries, Ascinsure can help you meet the insurance needs of your most challenging and hard-to-place risks. As the nationwide market-maker for these targeted industries, Ascinsure is actively looking to expand our strategic partnerships throughout the continental United States. Visit our website at www.ascinsure.com to learn more.





Josie Urbanski

For press inquiries, please contact:

Mike Viola

Marketing & Communications Manager

P: (412)535-9288

E: 196653@email4pr.com

