Ascletis Announces Completion of Enrollment of 120 Patients in the Phase III Clinical Trial of FASN Inhibitor ASC40 Combined with Bevacizumab for Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma

News provided by

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

25 Sep, 2023, 20:10 ET

--Based on prespecified interim analysis condition, 120 patients are likely to lead sufficient events for interim analysis of progression-free survival (PFS)

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") today announces the completion of enrollment of 120 patients in the Phase III registration clinical trial of ASC40 combined with bevacizumab for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). ASC40 is an oral, selective small molecule inhibitor of fatty acid synthase (FASN), a key enzyme which regulates de novo lipogenesis (DNL). ASC40 inhibits energy supply and disturbs membrane phospholipid composition of tumor cells by blocking de novo lipogenesis [1].

The Phase III registration clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05118776) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center clinical trial in China to evaluate progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and safety of patients with rGBM. Approximately 180 patients will be randomized at the ratio of 1:1 to Cohort 1 (oral ASC40 tablet, once daily + Bevacizumab) and Cohort 2 (matching placebo tablet, once daily + Bevacizumab). Based on prespecified interim analysis condition, 120 patients are likely to lead sufficient events for interim analysis of PFS. The interim analysis will be conducted after 93 PFS events are observed.

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most aggressive diffuse glioma of astrocytic lineage and is considered a grade IV glioma based on the World Health Organization (WHO) classification [2]. Research shows that glioblastoma (GBM) accounts for 57% of gliomas and has an incidence rate of approximately 2.85 to 4.56 per 100,000 population in China per year, suggesting approximately 40,000 to 64,000 new cases of GBM per year [3]. In the U.S., GBM represents 56.6% of gliomas and has an incidence rate of approximately 3.21 per 100,000 population per year [4]. Over 90% GBM patients will relapse after surgery, radiation and chemotherapies. Effective treatments are extremely limited for patients with rGBM.

"Lipid metabolism is now recognized as an important pathway in cancer [1]. The pivotal role of FASN in lipid metabolism makes it an attractive target in the clinic research." said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "With 120 patients enrolled in the Phase III clinical trial of FASN inhibitor ASC40, we are likely to have sufficient events for the interim analysis of PFS. It's a milestone of the Phase III study and we are looking forward to the results."

[1] Fhu CW, Ali A. Fatty Acid Synthase: An Emerging Target in Cancer. Molecules. 2020;25(17):3935. doi:10.3390/molecules25173935

[2] Louis N, Perry A, Reifenberge RG, von Deimling A, Figarella-Branger D, Cavenee WK, et al. The 2016 World Health Organization classification of tumors of the central nervous system: A summary. Acta Neuropathol. 2016;131:803–20.

[3] 2017 China Cancer Registry Annual Report.

[4] Ostrom Q T, Gittleman H, Truitt G, et al. CBTRUS Statistical Report: Primary Brain and Other Central Nervous System Tumors Diagnosed in the United States in 2011-2015 [J]. Neuro Oncol 2018, 20(suppl_4): iv1-iv86. DOI: 10.1093/neuonc/noy131.

About Ascletis
Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has multiple drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (CHB functional cure), ASC40 (acne), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC40 (NASH), ASC41 (NASH) and ASC61 (advanced solid tumors).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Also from this source

Ascletis to Participate in the Upcoming Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Clinical Results of ASC22 (Envafolimab) in Combination with Chidamide for Functional Cure of HIV Infection Presented at the 12th IAS Conference on HIV Science

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.