Ascletis Opens Clinical Development Shanghai Center

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (1672.HK), an innovative R&D driven, commercial-stage biotechnology company addressing unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas including anti-viral, cancer and fatty liver diseases, announces today the opening of its Clinical Development Shanghai Center, signalling the further expansion of R&D capability, especially in Oncology and Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Ascletis' Clinical Development Shanghai Center is at the heart of Shanghai, located at Jing'an Kerry Centre near Nanjing West Road. The opening ceremony was held on Aug 11, 2019 in conjunction with Hepatitis and NASH Drug Research and Development Forum. Academician Chen Kaixian and Academician Jiang Hualiang, both from Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Wang Lei, Executive Vice President of AstraZeneca attended the forum. Leading physicians from Shanghai also attended the forum, including Professors Weng Xinhua, Lu Hongzhou, Zhang Wenhong, Chen liang.

"As an innovative R&D driven biotech with two commercial products (Ganovo® and Pegasys®), we have successfully attracted talents of clinical development," said Jinzi J. Wu, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO. "With the opening of Clinical Development Shanghai Center, we continue to expand our clinical development for three core therapeutic areas: anti-viral, oncology and NASH. Strategic location of the Shanghai Center will help us attract more talents in the Shanghai region and beyond."

Dr. Wu continues, "As we invest more effort in the first-in-class drug development, we want to welcome talents to join us from multi-national companies and innovative biotechs on a global basis. Developing first-in-class medicines is key for China-based innovative biotechs to compete at global level."

