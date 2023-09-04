Ascletis to Participate in the Upcoming Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

04 Sep, 2023, 20:10 ET

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today that it will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference. John Gargiulo, Chief Business Officer of Ascletis, will join the fireside chat at 2:15 pm EST on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (i.e. 2:15 am Beijing time on Thursday, September 14, 2023). The fireside chat will be for 30 minutes.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference will take place on Monday, September 11 - Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (local time) in New York, U.S.  It expects to host over 200 companies this year, providing a platform for C-level management, investors and analysts to exchange ideas and explore opportunities of cooperation. Each fireside chat will begin with a question-and-answer session between C-level management and a Morgan Stanley moderator, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session with the audience.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has multiple drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (CHB functional cure), ASC40 (acne), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC40 (NASH), ASC41 (NASH) and ASC61 (advanced solid tumors).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Also from this source

Clinical Results of ASC22 (Envafolimab) in Combination with Chidamide for Functional Cure of HIV Infection Presented at the 12th IAS Conference on HIV Science

Gannex Announces the Completion of Patient Enrollment for Phase II Clinical Trial of ASC42, an FXR Agonist, for Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.