ASCM Connect 2020 Goes Virtual

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) today announced the addition of a virtual format to its in-person annual conference scheduled for September 2020 in New Orleans. ASCM CONNECT Virtual (September 14 – 16) will feature 12 hours of streamed content focusing on today's global, complex ecosystem and how supply chains can mitigate risk, build resiliency and navigate today's unpredictable environment.

"Supply chain has never been more important than it is today, which is why the virtual component of ASCM CONNECT will enable more of the supply chain community to participate despite travel restrictions, budget cuts and apprehensions about attending large in-person events," said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. "While our goal has always been to create a hybrid event, the recent pandemic has accelerated our plans."

This year's keynote speaker will be Katty Kay, lead anchor, BBC World News America and co-author of three New York Times bestsellers – "The Confidence Code;" "The Confidence Code for Girls;" and "Womenomics." Kay's insights reflect a global mindset from growing up in the Middle East and working as a journalist in Europe, Africa and Asia before coming to Washington, DC in 1996.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take a deep dive into best-in-class supply chain insights and solutions from inspiring industry leaders with 12 hours of carefully curated content over 3 days. In addition, attendees will receive complimentary access to ASCM CONNECT+. Designed in response to the ways supply chain has adapted as a result of the global pandemic, ASCM CONNECT+ will provide 20 hours of additional bimonthly content centered on supply chain thought leadership to help individuals and companies navigate through this tenuous time.

As the flagship event from the largest nonprofit association for supply chain, ASCM CONNECT bridges the gap between foundational supply chain education and the real-world applications of proven best practices. For registration and program details, please visit www.ascmconnect.org

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership. As the largest nonprofit association for supply chain, ASCM is an unbiased partner, connecting companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain. ASCM is built on a foundation of APICS certification and training spanning 60 years. Now, ASCM is driving innovation in the industry with new products, services and partnerships that enable companies to further optimize their supply chains, secure their competitive advantage and positively influence their bottom lines. For more information, visit ascm.org.

