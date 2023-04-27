ASCO 2023 | Ascentage Pharma to Present Results from 4 Studies Highlighting Extended Therapeutic Potential of Lead Drug Candidates

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, MD, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that results from four clinical studies of the company's key assets, including the first China-approved third-generation BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) olverembatinib (HQP1351), Bcl-2 selective inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575), MDM2-p53 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115), and FAK/ALK/ROS1 inhibitor (APG-2449), have been selected for presentations at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The ASCO Annual Meeting showcases the most cutting-edge research in clinical oncology and state-of-the-art advanced cancer therapies and is the world's most influential and prominent scientific gathering of the clinical oncology community. This year's ASCO Annual Meeting will take place both online and in-person at the McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, United States of America, on June 2–6, 2023.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present our clinical results at the ASCO Annual Meeting for the sixth consecutive year and witness the strong recognition of our global innovation and clinical development capabilities," said Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma. "This year, we will present the first dataset of lisaftoclax for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM). In addition, we will share updated results of alrizomadlin plus pembrolizumab in patients with cutaneous melanoma, olverembatinib in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), as well as APG-2449 in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Moving ahead, we will continue accelerating our global clinical development programs in efforts to bring more treatment options to patients in need."

These four clinical studies to be presented at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting are as follows:

Poster Discussion

APG-2449

FAK inhibition with novel FAK/ALK inhibitor APG-2449 could overcome resistance in NSCLC patients who are resistant to second-generation ALK inhibitors.

Abstract#: 9015

9015 Poster Board#: 3

3 Session Title: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell metastatic

Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell metastatic First Author: Yuxiang Ma , MD; Sun Yat -sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou , Guangdong, China .

Poster Presentation

Olverembatinib (HQP1351)

Antitumor activity of olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients (pts) with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI-)- resistant succinate dehydrogenase (SDH)-deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

Abstract#: 11540

11540 Poster Board#: 474

474 Session Titl e: Sarcoma

Sarcoma First Author: Haibo Qiu, MD, PhD; Sun-Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou , Guangdong, China and State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China Collaborative Innovation Center for Cancer Medicine, Sun Yat -sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China .

APG-2575

Preliminary data of a phase 1b/2 study of BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) alone or combined with ibrutinib or rituximab in patients (pts) with Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM).

Abstract#: 7569

7569 Poster Board#: 120

120 Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia First Author: Sikander Ailawadhi , MD; Mayo Clinic Florida, Jacksonville , FL.

APG-115

A phase 2 study of alrizomadlin (APG-115) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma that has failed immuno-oncologic (IO) drugs.

Abstract#: 9559

9559 Poster Board#: 322

322 Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Melanoma/Skin Cancers First Author: Montaser F. Shaheen , MD; University of Texas Health Science Ctr, San Antonio, TX.

SOURCE Ascentage Pharma