ASCO 2026: Turn Oncology Data into Smarter Trial Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, oncology experts will discuss what ASCO 2026 data could mean for cancer clinical trials and patient care. Attendees will learn how precision medicine, immunotherapy, biomarker-driven treatment, personalized approaches and emerging technologies shape trial strategy, protocol design and patient selection. The discussion will bring together sponsor/CRO, clinical research site and principal investigator perspectives on feasibility, recruitment, treatment delivery, safety oversight, data quality and patient access. Attendees will gain insight into how sponsors, CROs, sites and investigators can work together to turn complex oncology advances into better-run trials and clear patient benefits.

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO 2026 marked an important transition in oncology. Rather than showcasing isolated advances, the meeting demonstrated how precision medicine, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, individualized treatments and emerging technologies are increasingly converging to reshape both cancer care and clinical development. This webinar explores what those developments mean for oncology clinical trial strategy, operational planning and patient access.

Promising data challenged long-standing assumptions from targeting previously "undruggable" cancer biology and advancing personalized cancer vaccines to using genomic information to safely reduce treatment intensity. At the same time, bispecific antibodies, novel immune-based approaches and AI-enabled tools continued to move closer to routine clinical application.

However, scientific progress alone does not guarantee successful development or patient access.

In this webinar, oncology experts will examine key highlights from ASCO 2026 through three complementary perspectives: the CRO and sponsor, the clinical research site and the principal investigator. The discussion will explore how emerging evidence may influence development strategies, protocol design, biomarker and patient-selection approaches, site feasibility, recruitment, treatment delivery, safety oversight, data quality and the overall patient experience.

By bringing strategic, operational and clinical viewpoints together, the webinar will move beyond the headlines to consider what these advances mean in practice and what sponsors, sites and investigators must do differently to translate increasingly personalized and complex oncology science into efficient clinical trials and meaningful patient benefits.

Register for this webinar to learn how ASCO 2026 oncology data may influence clinical trial strategy, protocol design and patient selection.

Join Dannelle Palmer (Moderator), MBA, Chief of Staff, Humaneva; Scott Schliebner, Chief Operating Officer, P1 Pratia Oncology; Dr. Julio A. Peguero, President and Executive Chairman, P1 Pratia Oncology; Medical Director of Research, Oncology Consultants, Houston; and Dr. Brandon Fletcher, Medical Affairs, Kapadi, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit ASCO 2026: Turn Oncology Data into Smarter Trial Strategy.

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