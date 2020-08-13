ASCO 5702 Power Management Gateway Provides Advanced Critical Power Management in a Single Network Appliance

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, is highlighting its ASCO 5702 Power Management Gateway. The 5702 Gateway centralizes power testing, monitoring, and reporting functions while delivering aggregated power information to facility monitoring systems via standard open protocols. It provides all these functions from a single appliance that sharply reduces system integration efforts typically required of competing solutions.

Key Benefits:

Pre-configured to interface with power equipment and building management systems from most major manufacturers, the 5702 Gateway avoids time-consuming and costly system integration tasks.

Bridges OT and IoT by enabling communication between power equipment and Building Monitoring Systems for unprecedented power system visibility and control.

Comprehensive power management features provide a full suite of tools for managing power usage, assessing power data, and responding to real-time conditions.

Scalability provides effective monitoring and control for simple power backup systems to multi-building applications.

Key Features: The ASCO 5702 Power Management Gateway is useful in a wide range of applications, and is particularly well-suited for enhancing critical power systems like those in hospitals and healthcare facilities. These Gateways provide:

Easy-to-use screens that supply useful real-time information

Monitoring and control for up to 256 power source, metering, and distribution devices

Fast access to information for comprehensive monitoring and control, such as:

Overview screens for equipment visualization



Intelligent alarm dashboards



Generator dashboards



Trending Screens

"The 5702 Gateway is the simplest, most cost-effective way to introduce full facility power management capabilities because its data mapping features streamline system integration," says Mario Ibrahim, ASCO's Director of Product Management. "It's the fastest way to gain insight for maximizing availability, increasing efficiency, and improving safety for critical power systems. It's especially valuable in mission-critical applications, and we're sure healthcare facilities will take notice."

The ASCO 5702 Power Management Gateway uses the latest innovations from ASCO's communications product lineup, which provides a broad range of solutions for managing mission-critical power assets. ASCO Power Technologies products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. For more information, contact an ASCO Power Technologies representative.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

