ASCO Custom Engineering Streamlines Backup Power Deployments

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, highlights its 7000 SERIES Value-Added Transfer Switches for low voltage back-up power applications. Designed to consolidate multiple devices into a single equipment enclosure or lineup, custom automatic transfer switches streamline the procurement, installation, and commissioning of backup power devices and systems.

Like other ASCO transfer switches, ASCO's renowned 7000 SERIES Value-Added Transfer Switches connect loads to normal and emergency sources in backup power systems. Configurable using a wide range of options, these switches offer many benefits:

Reduced Space – Integrating equipment into an ATS can reduce the overall amount of required floor or wall space

– Integrating equipment into an ATS can reduce the overall amount of required floor or wall space Streamlined Deployment – Factory-integrated power devices reduce the need for inter-device engineering, site connections, and separate equipment provided by multiple vendors

– Factory-integrated power devices reduce the need for inter-device engineering, site connections, and separate equipment provided by multiple vendors Enhanced Quality – Factory-assembled and factory-tested solutions reduce potential for on-site engineering and modification

– Factory-assembled and factory-tested solutions reduce potential for on-site engineering and modification Efficient Installation – Installation is simplified because components are assembled in equipment frames prior to shipment

– Installation is simplified because components are assembled in equipment frames prior to shipment Faster Commissioning – Factory testing resolves issues before equipment reaches a customer's site

When custom transfer switches are selected, users gain each of these benefits using a single point of contact for resolving design and procurement issues.

ASCO 7000 SERIES Value-Added Transfer Switches are suited for the broadest range of applications. Custom engineering can integrate the following features:

Source fusing

Distribution circuit breakers

Utility-specified compartments for power meters and other devices

Bus riser for compact configuration, faster installation, or connecting to existing equipment

"Custom engineering can offer tremendous value," says Robert Debrody, P.E., ASCO's Director of Program Execution. "Greater functionality in less space … reduced overall installation effort … optimization for any application … customized transfer switches can be a win-win-win for engineers, installers, and end-users alike."

ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Click the following links to view the 7000 SERIES Custom Engineered Transfer Switch webpage and video. Learn more by reviewing the white paper entitled Benefits of Custom-Engineered Transfer Switches Contact an ASCO representative to learn more.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

