ASCO Power Solutions Integral in Green and Resilient Energy Transition According to Trade Publications

News provided by

Two publications feature existing and upcoming ASCO Power products for microgrid applications.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a century of backup power expertise, ASCO Power Technologies has been featured in Powerline Magazine and Facilities Dive, highlighting its commitment to innovating critical power technology.

Powerline Magazine and Facilities Dive's coverage reinforces ASCO Power's cutting-edge technologies and strategic initiatives to navigate the industry's evolving energy landscape and challenges. These trade publications offer valuable insights into the power technology industry, helping professionals around the globe to stay updated on the latest trends, technological advancements, and more.

Being highlighted by reputable publications is a testament to the increasing significance of the pioneering work done at ASCO Power. Readers can access the articles below:

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.    

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies

