ASCO Power Technologies Employees Share Experiences in Working

ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, has released a video series about its team members exploring their experiences in working in the company. Entitled Meet Our Associates, more than 15 associates share experiences to show company values.

The video series highlights the employees' personal encounter and experiences in working with ASCO. Managers and leaders share the strength of ASCO's policies and approach that reflects the company's principles and values. A Sourcing Specialists detailed the importance of professional and personal wellness and how the company offers programs to support employee well-being. People from production, manufacturing, operations and other teams discuss how the company improves safety in the workplace in order to produce and deliver good quality products to customers.

The Meet Our Associates series demonstrates how the people make ASCO Power Technologies a great company. Employees feel valued and enjoy their work while growing professionally and staying safe and well.

"As a part of ASCO Power Technologies, I love that we continue to challenge ourselves with the jobs we take on," says Monica Arriaga, SCADA Group Leader. "The passion of the people I work with on a day-to-day basis is amazing."

"With ASCO Power Technologies, there's always the opportunity to learn and collaborate, not only with my team but with teams across the company," says Maria Hockenberry, PCS Test Technician. "The diverse backgrounds of people I work with has built an effective environment to learn, teach, and grow."

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

