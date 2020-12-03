ASCO Power Technologies Infographic Video Details Load Bank Value

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

ASCO Power Technologies Load Banks Infographic Video presents a visual overview of load banks. Viewers will quickly learn about:

What load banks do

Types that are available

Applications they serve

The value load banks provide

View the Load Bank Infographic Video to learn more.

ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, has released an infographic video that quickly explains load bank application. The Load Bank Infographic Video visually summarizes the solutions load banks bring to users of critical equipment and managers of mission-critical facilities.

The ASCO Power Technologies Load Banks Infographics Video animates the defining characteristics of load banks in a format viewable from any internet-connected device. It is an interesting way to learn about load bank capabilities and configurations as well as the applications they serve.

"ASCO offers a broad selection of load bank types, models and controls," says Bernard Leon, Global Product Manager of Asco Power Technologies. "Customers can find the best solutions for commissioning, maintaining and verifying their electrical power sources. This infographic quickly shows how and is also viewable on mobile devices."

ASCO Power Technologies provides a broad range of resources that communicate essential knowledge about critical power technologies. Users can access the Load Bank Infographic Video together with more than 255 critical power videos on ASCO Power Technologies YouTube Channel. Viewers can access all of ASCO Power Technologies' entire video library, including user-controllable 360-degree videos equipment at end-user sites, through the firm's Digital Hub. The Digital Hub also presents interactive models of critical power facilities and equipment and leads to digital assets that make critical power easy to understand. To access the Digital Hub, visit https://www.ascopower.com/us/en/resources/digital-hub/. To learn more about specific ASCO Load Banks, visit https://www.ascopower.com/us/en/products/load-banks.jsp.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

