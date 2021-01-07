ASCO Power Technologies Offers More Critical Power Training in 2021

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2020, ASCO Power Technologies hosted a rich variety of free training events and has prepared even more for 2021. These training events include the following existing series from 2020:

Learning Series Webinars

Ask the Experts

Industry Perspective Series

ASCO Power Technologies has released a lineup of virtual training events for 2021. These events are FREE to power industry professionals, and enable engineers, facility managers, and technicians to learn about technologies that are based on more than a century of ASCO experience.

In 2020, ASCO Power Technologies hosted 47 Learning Series Webinars that were attended by thousands of participants. This year, ASCO will continue to offer this series providing Professional Development Hours (PDHs) needed by engineers and other power specialists to meet continuing education requirements. Many also provide Continuing Education Units (CEUs) needed by professional registration programs. Participants can receive CEUs by registering for and attending a webinar, then completing an online quiz following the session. Based on the success of our 2020 program, we will repeat webinars on essential critical power subjects and introduce new offerings about additional technologies and codes this 2021.

The Ask the Experts series will continue, where seasoned ASCO staff respond to questions about critical power equipment designs and functions, application solutions, codes and regulations, and more. In each session, participants can get direct answers to their questions from the people who design, build, sell, and service ASCO products every day.

ASCO will also continue the Industry Perspectives series, where ASCO interviews leaders in critical power applications about their views of critical power issues and emerging trends. From critical power system design to digitization trends and the Internet of Things, leaders from different segments of the critical power industry will identify emerging issues and describe approaches for solving challenges.

All of ASCO's past 2020 and planned 2021 webinars can be accessed from Events webpage on the ASCO Power Technologies website. From there, users can register for upcoming sessions, view slide presentations from prior events, and view video of each recorded webinar.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

