ASCO Power Technologies to Showcase Power Source Management Solutions at the 2023 Electrical Expo

News provided by

ASCO Power Technologies

10 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

ASCO Power Technologies is joining over 200 exhibitors to present solutions that can help facilities enhance power resilience through various digital assets.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a continuous power flow is essential for facilities and organizations to keep operations running while mitigating interruptions. Critical power solutions are essential to address outages and move towards a sustainable future.

ASCO Power Technologies will be at the 2023 Electrical Expo on August 23 and 24, 2023 to show how facilities can optimize their power systems and offer backup power education. Its booth will feature the Digital Hub, which offers educational resources and digital visualization devices that illustrate how facilities can solve power challenges and optimize their operations. Experts will also be present to address questions and inquiries.

"Professionals can expand their understanding of power resilience and the value of ASCO Power solutions through an interactive demonstration at the 2023 Electrical Expo. Witness field-proven equipment in action and connect with experts by dropping by the ASCO Power booth," said Area Sales Manager Scott Edsall.

Attendees can learn the following topics:

  • Challenges and trends that facilities face today
  • Strategies in improving power availability across industries
  • The value of having industry-leading solutions in driving power resilience

Don't miss out on the latest industry developments by registering for the free event here.

Visit the ASCO Power events page to stay tuned for updates and upcoming events that will keep you informed of the latest industry trends and advancements. Don't miss your opportunity to be part of a thriving community of industry leaders by subscribing to the ASCO Power newsletter

About ASCO Power Technologies  

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges. 

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.   

To learn more about any of ASCO's critical power products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on LinkedInFacebook, and Twitter

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies

Also from this source

The Rise of Source Management and the new UL Provisional Standard

ASCO Power Technologies wins Silver in the CSE Product of the Year Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.