ASCO Power Technologies to Showcase Power Source Management Solutions at the 2023 Electrical Expo

ASCO Power Technologies is joining over 200 exhibitors to present solutions that can help facilities enhance power resilience through various digital assets.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a continuous power flow is essential for facilities and organizations to keep operations running while mitigating interruptions. Critical power solutions are essential to address outages and move towards a sustainable future.

ASCO Power Technologies will be at the 2023 Electrical Expo on August 23 and 24, 2023 to show how facilities can optimize their power systems and offer backup power education. Its booth will feature the Digital Hub, which offers educational resources and digital visualization devices that illustrate how facilities can solve power challenges and optimize their operations. Experts will also be present to address questions and inquiries.

"Professionals can expand their understanding of power resilience and the value of ASCO Power solutions through an interactive demonstration at the 2023 Electrical Expo. Witness field-proven equipment in action and connect with experts by dropping by the ASCO Power booth," said Area Sales Manager Scott Edsall.

Attendees can learn the following topics:

Challenges and trends that facilities face today

Strategies in improving power availability across industries

The value of having industry-leading solutions in driving power resilience

Don't miss out on the latest industry developments by registering for the free event here.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric , ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

