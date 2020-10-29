ASCO Power Technologies Video Series Shows Solutions to User's Most Frequently Asked Questions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wherever backup power systems supply mission-critical backup power, ASCO Power Technologies equipment is there to provide the highest levels of reliability. From power control switchgear to transfer switches and load banks to power monitoring systems, ASCO Power Technologies equipment provides power reliability solutions to facilities around the world.

With a global base of installed equipment, ASCO provides industry-leading customer support for its broad range of critical power products. To further streamline customer support, the firm has created an online video channel presenting nearly 30 short videos that detail solutions for the common questions submitted by ASCO equipment users. Released weekly, the channel continues to grow to meet the support need of customers worldwide.

Reasons to View

The ASCO Power Technologies FAQ Videos can be seen on the ASCO Power Technologies YouTube channel. Reasons to view include:

The videos show straightforward solutions to the most common questions about ASCO Power Technologies equipment.

The videos provide visual context that is usually unavailable through other media.

Instant online access can provide solutions by the fastest means.

Popular examples include:

"We collected the most persistent questions, then converted them to an online solution resource," says Mark Japhi, ASCO's Assistant Manager of Technical and Strategic Sales Support. "ASCO customers can quickly see what's needed to get the most out of their ASCO equipment. Our videos make answers more accessible so can understand and implement solutions quickly."

"Whether we animate diagrams or show someone completing actions on equipment, the 'how-to' visuals are very effective and we've received encouraging feedback," says ASCO Graphics Specialist, Christie Rowan. "They are also very popular. ASCO provides technical support in many ways, and these videos are among our most referenced assets."

To explore the ASCO FAQ Video Series, see the playlist on YouTube. To learn more about ASCO Power Technologies products, services, and customer support, contact a local ASCO Power Technologies representative or visit www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit http://www.ascopower.com/.

