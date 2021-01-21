ASCO Power Technologies Webinar Offers Perspectives on Critical Facilities

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Innovation Webinar Series, ASCO Power Technologies has announced a January 26 webinar about current electrical infrastructure trends and issues confronting critical facilities. The one-hour online Innovation Talk Webinar: Critical Facilities Industry Perspectives is a live discussion between Bhavesh Patel, Vice President of Global Marketing for ASCO Power Technologies; Joseph Reele, Vice President of Solutions Architects for Schneider Electric; and Mark Hamilton, Vice President of Engineering & Construction for Cyxtera Technologies. The discussion will focus on:

Covid Impacts on Critical Facilities

Critical Facility Electrical Infrastructure Design Strategies

Critical Facilities and Sustainable Electrical Infrastructure

Digitization and the Internet of Things

The session will be FREE to engineers, facility managers, technicians and power industry professionals. Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH or 0.1 CEU credits.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the event, attendees will:

Hear expert perspectives on emerging issues from industry leaders

Gain valuable insights from consulting engineer and end-user points-of-view

Participate in a question-and-answer session with the panelists

Earn professional education credits

About the Panelists

Bhavesh Patel – Vice President of Global Marketing, ASCO Power Technologies

Bhavesh started his career in ASCO in 1999 and held a leadership role in the Business Development department. Since then, he also took an additional scope in Customer Care and Global Marketing and currently holds the position of Vice President of Marketing. Bhavesh also presented at various conferences, published articles and added to Body of Industry Knowledge.

Joseph Reele – Vice President of Solutions Architects, Schneider Electric

Joe has more than 24 years of experience in strategic planning, business development, operations management, and system engineering. Joe started his career with the U.S. Air Force Nuclear program and then led one of the world's largest financial data center portfolios. Joe provides strong technical and business leadership skills with a proven ability to analyze an organization's business requirements, identify deficiencies and opportunities, and innovate solutions to meet customer business objectives.

Mark Hamilton – Vice President of Engineering & Construction, Cyxtera Technologies

Mark Hamilton is Vice President of Engineering and Construction at Cyxtera, responsible for leading engineering, construction and capacity management worldwide. Over his career, Mark has lead operations and engineering teams in both enterprise and colocation markets crafting and implementing innovative processes allowing for improved performance while reducing cost, yielding optimized solutions enabling scalable growth.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on January 26, 2021. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free online event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

