ASCO Power Technologies Webinar Offers Perspectives on Data Center Power

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Innovation Webinar Series, ASCO Power Technologies announces its November 17 webinar about electrical infrastructure trends and issues confronting Data Centers. The one-hour Innovation Talk Webinar: Data Center Industry Perspectives is a live discussion between Bhavesh Patel, Vice President of Global Marketing for ASCO Power Technologies, and Gary Russinko, PE, Principal at kW Mission Critical Engineering. He and his colleagues provide engineering and design services for electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection, and control systems for high performance computing environments. The discussion will focus on:

COVID-19 and Its Impact

Sustainable Technologies

Data Center Design Strategies

Digitization in Data Centers and IT Facilities

The session is FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH or 0.1 CEU credits.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the event, attendees will:

Hear expert perspectives on emerging issues from industry leaders

Gain valuable insights from a consulting engineer's point-of-view

Participate in a question-and-answer session

Earn professional education credits

About the Panelists

Bhavesh Patel – Vice President of Global Marketing, ASCO Power Technologies

For more than 21 years, Bhavesh Patel has been leading ASCO initiatives in business development, customer care, cost management, and global marketing. Bhavesh has presented educational material at a variety of conferences and has published trade articles that increase the body of knowledge available to the critical power community.

Gary Russinko, PE, Principal, kW Mission Critical Engineering

Gary Russinko is a professional electrical engineer, principal, power strategist, and lead engineer for kW Mission Critical Engineering. He leads design and engineering projects for large, complex data centers that serve financial, enterprise, and technology organizations, including multi-building, multi-campus projects exceeding 2 million square feet and 250 megawatts.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on November 17, 2020. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free online event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

