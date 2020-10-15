ASCO Power Technologies Webinar Offers Perspectives on Pharma Power Infrastructure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Innovation Webinar Series, ASCO Power Technologies announces its October 27 webinar about electrical infrastructure trends and issues confronting facilities in the Pharmaceutical Industry. The one-hour Innovation Talk Webinar: Pharmaceutical Industry Perspectives is a live discussion between Bhavesh Patel, Vice President of Global Marketing for ASCO Power Technologies, and Juan Tobon, Core Team Leader at CRB. He and his colleagues provide electrical engineering and design services for pharmaceutical and biotech facilities throughout the northeastern USA. The discussion will focus on:

COVID-19 and Its Impact

Sustainable Technologies

Pharmaceutical Facility Design Strategies

Digitization in Pharmaceutical Facilities

The session is FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH or 0.1 CEU credits.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the event, attendees will:

Learn about approaches for improving pharmaceutical infrastructure

Hear expert perspectives on emerging issues from industry leaders

Gain valuable insights from a consulting engineer's point-of-view

Participate in a question-and-answer session

Earn professional education credits

About the Panelists

Bhavesh Patel – Vice President of Global Marketing, ASCO Power Technologies

For more than 21 years, Bhavesh Patel has been leading ASCO initiatives in business development, customer care, cost management, and global marketing. Bhavesh has presented educational material at a variety of conferences and has published trade articles that increase the body of knowledge available to the critical power community.

Juan Tobon, P.E., Core Team Leader, CRB

Juan Tobon is a Core Team Leader at CRB, providing leadership, business development, and growth for a multidisciplinary engineering and architectural team serving the pharmaceutical industry. Since joining CRB as Lead Electrical Engineer in 2014, he has overseen design and specification documents for various types of buildings in several technological sectors. He has more than 18 years of industry experience and is a Senior Lecturer at the University of the Arts.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on October 27, 2020. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free online event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ascopower.com

