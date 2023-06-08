ASCO Power Technologies wins Silver in the CSE Product of the Year Awards

News provided by

ASCO Power Technologies

08 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

The line of Quick Connect Products from ASCO Power Technologies was recognized by Consulting Specifying Engineer magazine as a distinguished technology in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), fire/life safety, electrical, and plumbing systems engineering markets.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies is proud to announce that it has won Silver in the Power Category of the Consulting-Specifying Engineer Product of the Year Award. The annual readers'-choice program recognizes top new products in HVAC, fire/life safety, electrical, and plumbing systems engineering markets chosen by subscribers.

The winning product is ASCO Power's line of Quick Connect Products that enable convenient connection temporary generators and load banks to facility power systems. These power panel solutions drive power resilience and streamline backup power testing using standard Series 16 Cam Lock connectors. They add flexibility to power systems and unlock creative ways to deploy critical power equipment.

"ASCO Power Technologies is thrilled to be recognized by the Consulting-Specifying Engineer's Product of the Year program," said ASCO Power Technologies' League Leader, Bruno Evangelista. "We take great pride in our Quick Connect Products that enable facilities to improve operational resilience and simplify compliance. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and creating top-quality products that help facilities achieve value through the most efficient means to manage their power."

Learn more about the award-winning products in this eBook and the Quick Connect Products Self-Help Hub.

About ASCO Power Technologies 

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.  

To learn more about any of ASCO's critical power products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies

Also from this source

ASCO Power To Help Solve Healthcare Backup Power Questions in New Q&A Event

Explore Innovative Power Source Management Solutions with ASCO Power at Hannover Messe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.