ASCO Power to Showcase Its Latest Solution for a Greener Future at the 2023 NECA Conference

The critical power company will present products and services that help industries optimize operations and deploy distributed energy resources through an immersive digital experience.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation enables contractors to meet client demands and manage risks. Critical power systems play an essential role in achieving this and creating resilient facilities as they continue to adapt to a new energy landscape.

ASCO Power Technologies is joining the 2023 National Electrical Contractors Association Conference to highlight its new isolation switch solution. Experts will also be present to help visitors understand modern emergency power systems and the role they play in meeting business objectives. The event will be from September 30 to October 2, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems are becoming more common day by day, often driven by the desire for a greener backup power solution or to reduce utility power costs, however accessing this power during a utility outage is complicated by the need for isolation and lack of standardized solutions on the market," said Expert Product Owner Victor Bonachea.

"As an addition to our industry-leading Transfer Switch portfolio, ASCO Power is happy to showcase SourcePacT, a first of its kind Source Isolation Switch that allows inverter systems to be used to their full potential as backup power sources," Bonachea continued.

By visiting ASCO Power at Booth #2000, attendees can:

  • Discover new solutions for deploying sustainable technologies
  • Know the trends and challenges in the New Energy Landscape
  • Find strategies for power availability by deploying distributed energy resources

Stay up to date with industry news and solutions by visiting the ASCO Power events page.

About ASCO Power Technologies
ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges. 

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.   

To learn more about [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on LinkedInFacebook, and Twitter

