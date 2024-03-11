ASCO SourcePacT™ Source Isolation Switch Nominated for 2024 Product of the Year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a testament to its unwavering commitment to power management innovation and safety, ASCO Power Technologies is proud to announce that its groundbreaking SourcePacT Source Isolation Switch has been nominated by Consulting-Specifying Engineer for its prestigious 2024 Product of the Year Award. SourcePacT is ASCO's new single-device solution for isolating a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and its essential loads from a utility feed so that the BESS can supply backup power. SourcePacT is the only product designed to the UL 3008 provisional standard to help comply with National Electrical Code (NFPA 70) requirements. Consulting-Specifying Engineer's nomination recognizes ASCO's significant contribution in advancing power resilience through this unique device.

"ASCO takes pride in unveiling an isolation switch that ensures code compliance and seamless operation with standardized equipment, maximizing reliability," said Robert Benavidez, Sales Executive at ASCO Power Technologies. "SourcePacT is a valuable addition to the product line, opening doors for enhanced sustainability and uninterrupted power supply opportunities."

This Product of the Year nomination not only highlights SourcePacT's technical excellence but also its pivotal role in enhancing facility power resilience and safety across the globe.

Consulting-Specifying Engineer's reader-choice award program is determined by votes from the publication's eligible subscribers. The nominations are evaluated according to the significance of their innovations along with their service to the industry and market impact.

ASCO Power Technologies invites its partners, customers, and stakeholders to participate in celebrating this significant achievement by casting their votes. Qualified CSE subscribers may vote through the official ballot until 5:00 PM CT on April 12, 2024. The winning products will be announced on June 3, 2024.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

