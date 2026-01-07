Ascot Group Celebrates 25 Years of Partnership and Resilience

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group, a global leader in specialty insurance, proudly marks the start of its year-long 25th anniversary celebration today, commemorating a legacy of partnership, innovation, and resolute commitment to clients across the world.

Founded at Lloyd's in 2001, Ascot has significantly developed its presence in some of the world's most vibrant specialty insurance markets, including London, the U.S., and Bermuda. Over the last 25 years, Ascot launched over 200 products in response to the rapidly evolving risk landscape, navigated through more than 250 CAT events, paid over $12B in claims, and welcomed more than 1,100 colleagues across the globe.

"Reaching our 25-year milestone is a testament to the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our employees, and the strength of the relationships we've built across the industry," said Jonathan Zaffino, CEO and President of Ascot Group. "While our business has expanded significantly over the past quarter century, we remain steadfast in our mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world, bringing clarity and resilience to a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world."

For more on Ascot's anniversary, including a closer look at the company's past, present, and future vision, please visit its 25th anniversary page on the company's website.

About Ascot Group

Ascot is a leading global specialty insurance and reinsurance group offering property and casualty solutions to clients, with a 25-year track record of consistency and stability and $12 billion in total assets at year-end 2024. The company operates through an ecosystem of interconnected global platforms in offices across the United States, Bermuda and London, bound by a common mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world.

Affiliates within the Ascot Group are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, A+ by Fitch Ratings Inc. and A by S&P Ratings.

Visit www.ascotgroup.com or follow the company on LinkedIn to learn more about its products and people.

