Ascott launches discoverasr.com with over 60 TAUZIA properties available for booking through Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has worked with The Ascott Limited (Ascott) to onboard more than 10,000 units across 61 properties under TAUZIA Hotel Management (TAUZIA) for booking on Ascott's newly launched discoverasr.com. This is the first time guests can book TAUZIA's properties on Ascott's online booking platform through Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations.

In July 2021, Ascott launched discoverasr.com, unifying Ascott's award-winning lodging brands on a single global online travel booking platform. discoverasr.com provides guests with one-stop access to Ascott's more than 400 serviced apartments, co-living spaces, and hotels with a total of about 77,000 units, across more than 130 cities in over 30 countries. Dovetailing with the launch of discoverasr.com, members of TAUZIA's My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty program who join Ascott's loyalty program, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), can receive perks such as 2,000 bonus ASR points, 25% discount e-vouchers, and membership tier matching.

Indonesia-headquartered TAUZIA, which became part of Ascott in 2018, has a portfolio of over 120 properties. TAUZIA offers a range of brands to suit guests' lifestyles including Préférence, Vertu, Harris, FOX, YELLO, FOX Lite, and POP!.

Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations (CRS) enables leading lodging companies like Ascott to control all reservations in real-time through a single platform. It also provides an intuitive chain-wide performance overview and insights to help improve distribution, increase bookings, and optimize offerings to guests.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Ascott," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president and global managing director for Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "With TAUZIA's seven brands now onboard the newly launched discoverasr.com, guests can access Ascott's award-winning lodging brands on one online global booking platform. Sabre's solutions provide a single system of record that offers real-time performance insights and opportunities to increase revenue per room with pre-packaged rates and targeted add-ons. As Ascott expands its global portfolio, the scalable platform will also allow new properties to be easily onboarded."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About TAUZIA Hotels

Established in 2001, TAUZIA Hotels is a portfolio of 139 hotels in operation and development under the brands of Préférence – a label for a collection of charming and discreet boutique hotels, Vertu – upscale hotels bearing the concept 'Joy of Life', HARRIS – upper midscale hotels promoting healthy lifestyle where guests can 'Stay Bright', FOX - midscale hotels with contemporary and adaptable design, YELLO – midscale hotels for aspiring travelers who appreciate creative design and technology, and POP! – economy hotels for smart and eco-friendly travelers. TAUZIA is a member of The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott's portfolio spans more than 190 cities across over 30 countries with a total of more than 121,000 units in over 770 properties with brands Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!. For more information, please visit www.discoverasr.com.

