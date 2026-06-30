ASE Acquires WrenchWay, Expanding Its Role as the Industry's Workforce Platform

Acquisition Strengthens ASE's Workforce Development Efforts and Accelerates Support for Current and Future Service Professionals

LEESBURG, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced today the acquisition of WrenchWay. Under the agreement, WrenchWay's co-founders and employees will join the ASE team. Their expertise will help ASE fully realize its charter to support the transportation industry by strengthening connections between schools, employers and industry partners while expanding support for current and future service professionals.

"Modernizing ASE has always meant more than updating our tests. It means rethinking how we serve technicians, shops, educators and the next generation entering the industry," said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. "WrenchWay has built something remarkable and together we can deliver on that vision at a scale neither of us could achieve alone."

The acquisition reflects ASE's continued commitment to embracing technology and a customer-first mentality. Earlier this year, ASE and WrenchWay launched ASE Connects to help build a stronger technician pipeline. The platform strengthens connections between schools and industry, expands access to workforce data and supports automotive, diesel and collision career pathways. As the organizations integrate, ASE Connects will remain a major focus, while WrenchWay's technology and expertise support additional areas across ASE's growing portfolio.

"Growing up in the industry, ASE has always been a brand I admire and respect," said Jay Goninen, co-founder and president of WrenchWay. "The opportunity to now be part of ASE's future is both humbling and exciting. It is a true honor to help build on that legacy while creating new ways to support service professionals."

"There are not many brands in this industry that every technician and every shop instantly recognize. ASE is one of them," said Mark Wilson, co-founder and CEO of WrenchWay. "We have enormous respect for what's been built here and equally high expectations for what comes next."

ASE and WrenchWay will share additional details in the coming weeks on integration timelines and what the transition means for current users.

About WrenchWay

WrenchWay is a platform built to promote and improve careers in the automotive, diesel, and collision industries. By connecting shops, schools, and industry partners, WrenchWay works to strengthen the technician pipeline and support the professionals and programs that keep the industry moving forward. Learn more at wrenchway.com.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established by the automotive industry in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

SOURCE National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)