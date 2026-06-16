ASE Recommends Motorists Have Vehicles Checked for Maximum Fuel Efficiency

LEESBURG, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With high gas prices and the summer travel season upon us, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) recommends motorists have their vehicles inspected by an ASE Certified automotive service professional to ensure their vehicles are achieving maximum fuel efficiency.

"High gas prices are impacting all vehicle owners, but drivers can take steps to keep their cars operating efficiently," said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. "An ASE Certified technician can inspect the vehicle to ensure everything is functioning correctly. Investing in basic, affordable vehicle maintenance can improve fuel efficiency and help motorists save money at the pump."

ASE encourages motorists to be car care aware and perform the following simple steps to improve fuel efficiency and save money.

Use the grade of motor oil that the car manufacturer recommends. Using a different grade of motor oil can lower gas mileage by 1%-2%.

Keep tires properly inflated and improve gas mileage by up to 3%.

Get regular maintenance checks to avoid fuel economy problems due to worn spark plugs, dragging brakes or transmission problems. Fixing a serious maintenance problem, such as a faulty oxygen sensor, can improve mileage by as much as 40%.

Do not ignore the check-engine light. It can alert to problems that affect fuel economy as well as more serious problems, even when the vehicle seems to be running fine.

For more information, visit the U.S. Department of Energy website at FuelEconomy.gov Gas Mileage Tips.

To learn more about ASE and the benefits to motorists, visit www.ASE.com/drivers.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established by the automotive industry in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

SOURCE National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)