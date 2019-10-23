ASE Group Significantly Advances Semiconductor Packaging Development With ANSYS Customization Toolkit Solution

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Group (ASE) engineers have drastically improved their integrated circuit (IC) semiconductor packaging and development process to create state-of-the-art microchips thanks to ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS). Developing an ANSYS Customization Toolkit (ACT) solution, engineers create more accurate models, enhance structural reliability and slash design time to enable customers to receive products faster than ever.

As IC manufacturing processes become more complex, companies have shifted focus to product design and dedicating less development time to simulation. As a result, engineers cannot capture reliability problems, optimum designs cannot be created and product reliability becomes compromised, requiring vast redesign expenses. To improve the IC packaging and development process, engineers must quickly create models that span countless scenarios to identify design problems and boost product performance.

Leveraging extensive process experience and best practices, ASE has developed an ANSYS ACT workflow. This streamlined sub-modeling automation solution enhances the IC packaging and development process. ASE's ANSYS ACT extension drastically reduces human error by converting complex manual analyses into an automatic search process to identify critical reliability issues such as cracking and interface delamination. This enables ASE engineers to swiftly create highly precise models, rapidly determine the optimal solution, identify problematic parts and reduce overall development time by 30%.

"ASE is committed to constructing a complete solution for developing IC packaging technology, strengthening design and high-yield manufacturing," said C.P. Hung, vice president, corporate R&D, ASE Group. "We are very pleased to have a long-term collaboration with ANSYS. The automated analysis technology developed by ACT is the first step in developing future intelligent analysis and design, converting converse complex manual analysis into an automatic search process for potentially critical areas such as cracking, interface delamination and more. ACT will bring more opportunities for advanced packaging and system-level design to the market and accelerate customer product launches."

"ASE's ACT solution provides a simple and highly intuitive development environment, enabling engineers to effectively use existing simulation tools to radically increase their productivity and take their IC packaging and development process to the next level," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "Spanning a product's entire lifecycle, ASE's ACT automated workflow creates game-changing breakthroughs in semiconductor packaging processes to deliver unparalleled customer support."

