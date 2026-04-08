ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. Files 2025 Annual Report On Form 20-F

TAIPEI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2025 20-F is available on ASEH's website at www.aseglobal.com and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2025 Form 20-F are available to shareholders upon request and free of charge. To request a copy of the audited financial statements, please contact Citibank Shareholder Services at 1-877-CITI-ADR (248-4237).

Safe Harbor Notice

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this presentation. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.

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