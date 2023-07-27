ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

TAIPEI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$136,275 million for 2Q23, down by 15% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,740 million, down from NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and up from NT$5,817 million in 1Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS), compared to NT$3.69 for 2Q22 and NT$1.36 for 1Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS), compared to NT$3.61 for 2Q22 and NT$1.30 for 1Q23.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q23 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 9%, 44%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$114,534 million for the quarter, up from NT$111,552 million in 1Q23.

for the quarter, up from in 1Q23. Raw material cost totaled NT$70,924 million for the quarter, representing 52% of the total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 52% of the total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$14,918 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.



Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,069 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 16.0% in 2Q23 from 14.8% in 1Q23.

Operating margin was 6.9% in 2Q23, compared to 5.9% in 1Q23.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$1,100 million .

.

Net foreign exchange loss was NT$1,188 million , primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.

, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.

Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,914 million .

.

Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$326 million .

.

Other net non-operating income was NT$747 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$699 million .

. Income before tax was NT$10,111 million in 2Q23, compared to NT$7,870 million in 1Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,914 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,777 million in 1Q23.

in 2Q23, compared to in 1Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 1Q23. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,740 million in 2Q23, compared to NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and NT$5,817 million in 1Q23.

in 2Q23, compared to in 2Q22 and in 1Q23. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,376,430,787, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q23. Our 2Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS) were based on 4,293,489,282 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q23. Our 2Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS) were based on 4,342,947,820 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q23.

2Q23 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$76,108 million for the quarter, down by 20% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially.

for the quarter, down by 20% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially. Cost of revenues was NT$59,947 million for the quarter, up by 2% sequentially.

for the quarter, up by 2% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$22,617 million for the quarter, representing 30% of the total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 30% of the total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$12,090 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,764 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 21.2% in 2Q23 from 20.1% in 1Q23.

Operating margin was 9.7% in 2Q23, compared to 8.7% in 1Q23.

2Q23 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$60,424 million , down by 9% year-over-year and up by 5% sequentially.

, down by 9% year-over-year and up by 5% sequentially. Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$54,785 million , down by 8% year-over-year and up by 3% sequentially.

, down by 8% year-over-year and up by 3% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$48,251 million for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$2,714 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,040 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased by 1.4 percentage points to 9.3% in 2Q23 from 7.9% in 1Q23.

Operating margin was 3.5% in 2Q23, compared to 2.3% in 1Q23.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 2Q23 totaled US$209 million , of which US$107 million was used in packaging operations, US$60 million in testing operations, US$33 million in EMS operations and US$9 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which was used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$384,648 million as of June 30, 2023 .

as of . Current ratio was 1.20 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of June 30, 2023 .

. Total number of employees was 93,950 as of June 30, 2023 , compared to 94,172 as of March 31, 2023 .

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in both 2Q23 and 1Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q23.

Our top 10 customers contributed 57% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 56% in 1Q23.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 35% in 1Q23.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 67% in 1Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q23.

Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 75% in 1Q23.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 EBITDA (NT$ million) 25,770 23,765 35,211

ATM Operations



2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 76,108 73,319 94,998 Revenues by Application





Communication 49 % 50 % 52 % Computing 18 % 17 % 16 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 33 % 33 % 32 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 41 % 41 % 43 % Wirebonding 34 % 34 % 35 % Others 7 % 8 % 6 % Testing 16 % 16 % 15 % Material 2 % 1 % 1 % Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ million)* 176 197 461 EBITDA (NT$ million) 21,643 20,552 30,940 Number of Wirebonders 25,880 25,799 25,876 Number of Testers 5,495 5,447 5,194

EMS Operations



2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 60,424 57,733 66,218 Revenues by Application





Communication 34 % 35 % 35 % Computing 8 % 8 % 13 % Consumer 33 % 29 % 28 % Industrial 15 % 17 % 15 % Automotive 8 % 9 % 8 % Others 2 % 2 % 1 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ million)* 33 32 53

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2023

Mar. 31 2023

Jun. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2022

Net revenues



















Packaging 61,846

60,029

78,394

121,875

146,777

Testing 12,292

11,407

13,760

23,699

26,343

EMS 60,384

57,731

66,213

118,115

127,376

Others 1,753

1,724

2,072

3,477

4,334

Total net revenues 136,275

130,891

160,439

267,166

304,830























Cost of revenues (114,534)

(111,552)

(126,051)

(226,086)

(241,971)

Gross profit 21,741

19,339

34,388

41,080

62,859























Operating expenses



















Research and development (6,218)

(5,572)

(5,795)

(11,790)

(11,157)

Selling, general and administrative (6,111)

(6,072)

(7,987)

(12,183)

(14,983)

Total operating expenses (12,329)

(11,644)

(13,782)

(23,973)

(26,140)

Operating income 9,412

7,695

20,606

17,107

36,719























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,100)

(1,076)

(702)

(2,176)

(1,274)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,188)

545

(1,301)

(643)

(2,405)

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 1,914

103

1,543

2,017

2,949

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 326

(12)

486

314

685

Others 747

615

504

1,362

1,125

Total non-operating income and expenses 699

175

530

874

1,080

Income before tax 10,111

7,870

21,136

17,981

37,799























Income tax expense (1,914)

(1,777)

(4,479)

(3,691)

(7,757)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 8,197

6,093

16,657

14,290

30,042

Non-controlling interests (457)

(276)

(669)

(733)

(1,147)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 7,740

5,817

15,988

13,557

28,895























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















– Basic NT$1.80

NT$1.36

NT$3.69

NT$3.16

NT$6.71

– Diluted NT$1.76

NT$1.30

NT$3.61

NT$3.07

NT$6.51























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.118

US$0.089

US$0.253

US$0.207

US$0.470

– Diluted US$0.115

US$0.086

US$0.247

US$0.202

US$0.456























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares) 4,342,948

4,336,965

4,375,107

4,341,706

4,359,944























FX (NTD/USD) 30.57

30.40

29.26

30.49

28.56



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2023

Mar. 31 2023

Jun. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2022

Net revenues



















Packaging 62,607

60,770

79,894

123,377

149,815

Testing 12,292

11,407

13,760

23,699

26,343

Direct Material 1,165

1,106

1,288

2,271

2,767

Others 44

36

56

80

98

Total net revenues 76,108

73,319

94,998

149,427

179,023























Cost of revenues (59,947)

(58,570)

(67,230)

(118,517)

(128,154)

Gross profit 16,161

14,749

27,768

30,910

50,869























Operating expenses



















Research and development (4,748)

(4,269)

(4,455)

(9,017)

(8,591)

Selling, general and administrative (4,008)

(4,071)

(5,318)

(8,079)

(10,271)

Total operating expenses (8,756)

(8,340)

(9,773)

(17,096)

(18,862)

Operating income 7,405

6,409

17,995

13,814

32,007



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2023

Mar. 31 2023

Jun. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2022

Net revenues



















Total net revenues 60,424

57,733

66,218

118,157

127,384























Cost of revenues (54,785)

(53,166)

(59,568)

(107,951)

(115,354)

Gross profit 5,639

4,567

6,650

10,206

12,030























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,527)

(1,324)

(1,380)

(2,851)

(2,629)

Selling, general and administrative (2,023)

(1,918)

(2,603)

(3,941)

(4,534)

Total operating expenses (3,550)

(3,242)

(3,983)

(6,792)

(7,163)

Operating income 2,089

1,325

2,667

3,414

4,867



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Jun. 30, 2023



As of Mar. 31, 2023 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



59,351



62,056 Financial assets – current



7,040



6,317 Trade receivables



98,671



91,514 Inventories



77,568



85,667 Others



28,400



25,717 Total current assets



271,030



271,271













Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



26,761



24,352 Property, plant and equipment



262,604



266,005 Right-of-use assets



10,691



10,882 Intangible assets



71,298



72,101 Others



30,137



30,829 Total assets



672,521



675,440













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings



37,798



45,158 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



18,191



11,999 Trade payables



67,225



63,552 Others



102,551



113,650 Total current liabilities



225,765



234,359













Bonds payable



33,462



38,837 Long-term borrowings[2]



90,224



86,752 Other liabilities



25,653



25,766 Total liabilities



375,104



385,714













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



278,624



270,651 Non-controlling interests



18,793



19,075 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



672,521



675,440



























Current ratio



1.20



1.16 Net debt to equity ratio



0.41



0.42

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the six months ended



Jun. 30 2023

Mar. 31 2023

Jun. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax

10,111

7,870

21,136

17,981

37,799

Depreciation & amortization

14,488

14,439

13,749

28,927

27,252

Other operating activities items

(8,643)

8,449

(19,858)

(194)

(22,844)

Net cash generated from operating activities

15,956

30,758

15,027

46,714

42,207

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(12,147)

(15,206)

(17,292)

(27,353)

(34,474)

Other investment activities items

(2,285)

415

(245)

(1,870)

(998)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,432)

(14,791)

(17,537)

(29,223)

(35,472)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings

(3,395)

(11,621)

(8,980)

(15,016)

(14,290)

Other financing activities items

(1,055)

116

(893)

(939)

(1,162)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,450)

(11,505)

(9,873)

(15,955)

(15,452)

Foreign currency exchange effect

481

(446)

803

35

5,490

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,445)

4,016

(11,580)

1,571

(3,227)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

62,056

58,040

84,426

58,040

76,073

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

59,611

62,056

72,846

59,611

72,846

Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

59,351

62,056

72,846

59,351

72,846

Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

260

-

-

260

-



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.