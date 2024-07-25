ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

TAIPEI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$140,238 million for 2Q24, up by 2.9% year-over-year and up by 5.6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,783 million, up from NT$7,740 million in 2Q23 and up from NT$5,682 million in 1Q24. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.80 (or US$0.112 per ADS), compared to NT$1.80 for 2Q23 and NT$1.32 for 1Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.75 (or US$0.109 per ADS), compared to NT$1.76 for 2Q23 and NT$1.28 for 1Q24.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q24 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 45%, 9%, 45%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$117,172 million for the quarter, up from NT$111,935 million in 1Q24. Raw material cost totaled NT $70,387million for the quarter, representing 50% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT $15,673 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $13,406 million for the quarter.

for the quarter, up from in 1Q24. Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 16.4% in 2Q24 from 15.7% in 1Q24.

Operating margin was 6.4% in 2Q24, compared to 5.7% in 1Q24.

In terms of non-operating items: Net interest expense was NT $1,158 million . Net foreign exchange loss was NT $1,420 million , primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S . dollar against the New Taiwan dollar. Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT $2,664 million . Net gain on equity-method investments was NT $459 million . Other net non-operating income was NT $551 million , primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was NT $1,096 million .

Income before tax was NT $10,117 million in 2Q24, compared to NT $7,860 million in 1Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT $1,952 million for the quarter, compared to NT $1,904 million in 1Q24.

NT NT NT Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT $7,783 million in 2Q24, compared to NT $7,740 million in 2Q23 and NT $5,682 million in 1Q24.

NT NT Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,390,178,137, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q24. Our 2Q24 basic earnings per share of NT $1.80 (or US$0.112 per ADS) were based on 4,317,151,632 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q24. Our 2Q24 diluted earnings per share of NT $1.75 (or US$0.109 per ADS) were based on 4,383,324,817 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q24.

2Q24 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$77,813 million for the quarter, up by 2.2% year-over-year and up by 5.3% sequentially.

for the quarter, up by 2.2% year-over-year and up by 5.3% sequentially. Cost of revenues was NT$60,612 million for the quarter, up by 1.1% year-over-year and up by 3.9% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT $21,236 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT $12,437 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $11,934 million for the quarter.

for the quarter, up by 1.1% year-over-year and up by 3.9% sequentially. Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 22.1% in 2Q24 from 21.0% in 1Q24.

Operating margin was 9.3% in 2Q24, compared to 8.2% in 1Q24.

2Q24 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$62,907 million , up by 4.1% year-over-year and up by 6.0% sequentially.

, up by 4.1% year-over-year and up by 6.0% sequentially. Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$56,870 million , up by 3.8% year-over-year and up by 5.6% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT $49,075 million for the quarter, representing 78% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT $3,121 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $1,204 million for the quarter.

, up by 3.8% year-over-year and up by 5.6% sequentially. Gross margin increased by 0.3 percentage points to 9.6% in 2Q24 from 9.3% in 1Q24.

Operating margin was 3.1% in 2Q24, compared to 2.8% in 1Q24.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 2Q24 totaled US$406 million , of which US$215 million was used in packaging operations, US$154 million in testing operations, US$31 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which was used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$416,979 million as of June 30, 2024 .

as of . Current ratio was 1.17 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.34 as of June 30, 2024 .

. Total number of employees was 92,243 as of June 30, 2024 , compared to 91,568 as of March 31, 2024 .

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 45% of our total net revenues in 2Q24, compared to 46% in 1Q24. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q24 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q24, compared to 61% in 1Q24.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in both 2Q24 and 1Q24.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 67% of our total net revenues in both 2Q24 and 1Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q24.

Our top 10 customers contributed 74% of our total net revenues in 2Q24, compared to 75% in 1Q24.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 26,127 23,974 25,770

ATM Operations



2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 77,813 73,908 76,108 Revenues by Application





Communication 49 % 52 % 48 % Computing 19 % 18 % 19 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 32 % 30 % 33 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 44 % 43 % 41 % Wirebonding 31 % 30 % 34 % Others 7 % 9 % 7 % Testing 16 % 16 % 16 % Material 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA[2]





CapEx (US$ million)[3] 374 206 176 EBITDA (NT$ million)[2] 22,205 20,422 21,643 Number of Wirebonders 25,154 25,406 25,880 Number of Testers 5,676 5,611 5,495

EMS Operations



2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 62,907 59,365 60,424 Revenues by Application





Communication 33 % 34 % 34 % Computing 11 % 12 % 8 % Consumer 29 % 27 % 33 % Industrial 13 % 12 % 15 % Automotive 11 % 12 % 8 % Others 3 % 3 % 2 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ million)[3] 31 21 33

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2024

Mar. 31 2024

Jun. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2023

Net revenues



















Packaging 62,834

59,458

61,846

122,292

121,875

Testing 12,623

12,102

12,292

24,725

23,699

EMS 62,853

59,326

60,384

122,179

118,115

Others 1,928

1,917

1,753

3,845

3,477

Total net revenues 140,238

132,803

136,275

273,041

267,166























Cost of revenues (117,172)

(111,935)

(114,534)

(229,107)

(226,086)

Gross profit 23,066

20,868

21,741

43,934

41,080























Operating expenses



















Research and development (7,106)

(6,609)

(6,218)

(13,715)

(11,790)

Selling, general and administrative (6,939)

(6,734)

(6,111)

(13,673)

(12,183)

Total operating expenses (14,045)

(13,343)

(12,329)

(27,388)

(23,973)

Operating income 9,021

7,525

9,412

16,546

17,107























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,158)

(1,107)

(1,100)

(2,265)

(2,176)

Foreign exchange loss - net (1,420)

(3,219)

(1,188)

(4,639)

(643)

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net 2,664

4,098

1,914

6,762

2,017

Gain on equity-method investments - net 459

57

326

516

314

Others - net 551

506

747

1,057

1,362

Total non-operating income and expenses 1,096

335

699

1,431

874

Income before tax 10,117

7,860

10,111

17,977

17,981























Income tax expense (1,952)

(1,904)

(1,914)

(3,856)

(3,691)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 8,165

5,956

8,197

14,121

14,290

Non-controlling interests (382)

(274)

(457)

(656)

(733)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 7,783

5,682

7,740

13,465

13,557























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















– Basic NT$1.80

NT$1.32

NT$1.80

NT$3.12

NT$3.16

– Diluted NT$1.75

NT$1.28

NT$1.76

NT$3.02

NT$3.07























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.112

US$0.084

US$0.118

US$0.196

US$0.207

– Diluted US$0.109

US$0.082

US$0.115

US$0.190

US$0.202























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares) 4,383,325

4,368,340

4,342,948

4,376,301

4,341,706























FX (NTD/USD) 32.23

31.30

30.57

31.77

30.49



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2024

Mar. 31 2024

Jun. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2023

Net revenues:



















Packaging 63,838

60,388

62,607

124,226

123,377

Testing 12,623

12,102

12,292

24,725

23,699

Direct Material 1,264

1,338

1,165

2,602

2,271

Others 88

80

44

168

80

Total net revenues 77,813

73,908

76,108

151,721

149,427























Cost of revenues (60,612)

(58,351)

(59,947)

(118,963)

(118,517)

Gross profit 17,201

15,557

16,161

32,758

30,910























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (5,483)

(5,135)

(4,748)

(10,618)

(9,017)

Selling, general and administrative (4,464)

(4,345)

(4,008)

(8,809)

(8,079)

Total operating expenses (9,947)

(9,480)

(8,756)

(19,427)

(17,096)

Operating income 7,254

6,077

7,405

13,331

13,814



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2024

Mar. 31 2024

Jun. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2023

Net revenues



















Total net revenues 62,907

59,365

60,424

122,272

118,157























Cost of revenues (56,870)

(53,866)

(54,785)

(110,736)

(107,951)

Gross profit 6,037

5,499

5,639

11,536

10,206























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,668)

(1,533)

(1,527)

(3,201)

(2,851)

Selling, general and administrative (2,414)

(2,309)

(2,023)

(4,723)

(3,941)

Total operating expenses (4,082)

(3,842)

(3,550)

(7,924)

(6,792)

Operating income 1,955

1,657

2,089

3,612

3,414



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Jun. 30, 2024



As of Mar. 31, 2024 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



66,173



75,105 Financial assets – current



9,162



8,410 Trade receivables



102,354



97,264 Inventories



63,488



63,259 Others



29,148



28,964 Total current assets



270,325



273,002













Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity -method



30,887



30,776 Property, plant and equipment



271,835



265,592 Right-of-use assets



11,292



11,534 Intangible assets



68,300



68,986 Others



30,291



31,580 Total assets



682,930



681,470













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[4]



51,065



56,863 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



18,655



14,075 Trade payables



70,906



66,454 Others



89,494



91,651 Total current liabilities



230,120



229,043













Bonds payable



21,976



31,618 Long-term borrowings



84,414



84,589 Other liabilities



22,950



24,051 Total liabilities



359,460



369,301













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



302,348



290,996 Non-controlling interests



21,122



21,173 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



682,930



681,470



























Current ratio



1.17



1.19 Net debt to equity ratio



0.34



0.36

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the six months ended



Jun. 30 2024

Mar. 31 2024

Jun. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax

10,117

7,860

10,111

17,977

17,981

Depreciation & amortization

14,801

14,586

14,488

29,387

28,927

Other operating activities items

(8,132)

(5,752)

(8,643)

(13,884)

(194)

Net cash generated from operating activities

16,786

16,694

15,956

33,480

46,714

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(14,786)

(12,513)

(12,146)

(27,299)

(27,353)

Other investment activities items

304

(2,995)

(2,285)

(2,691)

(1,870)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,482)

(15,508)

(14,431)

(29,990)

(29,223)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Total net repayment of borrowings

(12,322)

(139)

(3,395)

(12,461)

(15,016)

Other financing activities items

(1,093)

(33)

(1,056)

(1,126)

(939)

Net cash used in financing activities

(13,415)

(172)

(4,451)

(13,587)

(15,955)

Foreign currency exchange effect

2,179

6,807

481

8,986

35

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(8,932)

7,821

(2,445)

(1,111)

1,571

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

75,105

67,284

62,056

67,284

58,040

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

66,173

75,105

59,611

66,173

59,611

Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

66,173

75,105

59,351

66,173

59,351

Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

-

-

260

-

260



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items. [3] Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs. [4] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.