ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$160,105 million for 3Q24, up by 3.9% year-over-year and up by 14.2% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT9,666 million, up from NT$8,776 million in 3Q23 and up from NT$7,778 million in 2Q24. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.24 (or US$0.138 per ADS), compared to NT$2.04 for 3Q23 and NT$1.80 for 2Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.17 (or US$0.134 per ADS), compared to NT$2.00 for 3Q23 and NT$1.75 for 2Q24.

As of September 30, 2024, we have completed the PPA and have retrospectively adjusted the consolidated financial results for prior period.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q24 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 43%, 9%, 47%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$133,673 million for the quarter, up from NT$117,184 million in 2Q24. Raw material cost totaled NT$84,658 million for the quarter, representing 53% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$16,468 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,647 million for the quarter.

for the quarter, up from in 2Q24. Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 16.5% in 3Q24 from 16.4% in 2Q24.

Operating margin was 7.2% in 3Q24, compared to 6.4% in 2Q24.

In terms of non-operating items: Net interest expense was NT$1,291 million . Net foreign exchange gain was NT$1,890 million , primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar. Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$943 million. Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$485 million . Other net non-operating income was NT$643 million , primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was NT$784 million.

Income before tax was NT$12,260 million in 3Q24, compared to NT$10,105 million in 2Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,054 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,950 million in 2Q24.

in 3Q24, compared to in 2Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 2Q24. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$9,666 million in 3Q24, compared to NT$8,776 million in 3Q23 and NT$7,778 million in 2Q24.

in 3Q24, compared to in 3Q23 and in 2Q24. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,412,064,337, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q24. Our 3Q24 basic earnings per share of NT$2.24 (or US$0.138 per ADS) were based on 4,321,735,473 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q24. Our 3Q24 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.17 (or US$0.134 per ADS) were based on 4,391,466,234 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q24.

3Q24 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$85,790 million for the quarter, up by 2.5% year-over-year and up by 10.3% sequentially.

for the quarter, up by 2.5% year-over-year and up by 10.3% sequentially. Cost of revenues was NT$65,989 million for the quarter, up by 1.4% year-over-year and up by 8.9% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$24,177 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$13,309 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,163 million for the quarter.

for the quarter, up by 1.4% year-over-year and up by 8.9% sequentially. Gross margin increased by 1.0 percentage points to 23.1% in 3Q24 from 22.1% in 2Q24.

Operating margin was 10.8% in 3Q24, compared to 9.3% in 2Q24.

3Q24 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$75,384 million , up by 6.2% year-over-year and up by 19.8% sequentially.

, up by 6.2% year-over-year and up by 19.8% sequentially. Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$68,627 million , up by 6.4% year-over-year and up by 20.6% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$60,912 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$3,051 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,219 million for the quarter.

, up by 6.4% year-over-year and up by 20.6% sequentially. Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 9.0% in 3Q24 from 9.6% in 2Q24.

Operating margin was 3.3% in 3Q24, compared to 3.1% in 2Q24.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 3Q24 totaled US$603 million , of which US$312 million was used in packaging operations, US$274 million in testing operations, US$14 million in EMS operations and US$3 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which was used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$361,264 million as of September 30, 2024 .

as of . Current ratio was 1.18 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of September 30, 2024 .

. Total number of employees was 94,456 as of September 30, 2024 , compared to 92,243 as of June 30, 2024 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 45% in 2Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q24.

Our top 10 customers contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 60% in 2Q24.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 30% in 2Q24.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 67% in 2Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q24.

Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 74% in 2Q24.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 3, 2024.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 28,621 26,127 27,822

ATM Operations



3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 85,790 77,813 83,684 Revenues by Application





Communication 50 % 49 % 52 % Computing 18 % 19 % 19 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 32 % 32 % 29 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 45 % 44 % 44 % Wirebonding 29 % 31 % 32 % Others 8 % 7 % 8 % Testing 16 % 16 % 15 % Material 2 % 2 % 1 % Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx[3] (US$ million) 588 374 210 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 24,186 22,205 23,117 Number of Wirebonders 25,373 25,154 26,215 Number of Testers 5,966 5,676 5,510

EMS Operations



3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 75,384 62,907 70,970 Revenues by Application





Communication 34 % 33 % 34 % Computing 9 % 11 % 8 % Consumer 36 % 29 % 37 % Industrial 11 % 13 % 12 % Automotive 9 % 11 % 7 % Others 1 % 3 % 2 % Capacity





CapEx[3] (US$ million) 14 31 28

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2024 (Retrospectively Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2023

Net revenues



















Packaging 69,154

62,834

68,709

191,447

190,584

Testing 14,124

12,623

12,819

38,848

36,518

EMS 74,871

62,853

70,948

197,050

189,063

Others 1,956

1,928

1,691

5,801

5,168

Total net revenues 160,105

140,238

154,167

433,146

421,333























Cost of revenues (133,673)

(117,184)

(129,251)

(362,839)

(355,337)

Gross profit 26,432

23,054

24,916

70,307

65,996























Operating expenses



















Research and development (7,439)

(7,106)

(6,759)

(21,154)

(18,549)

Selling, general and administrative (7,517)

(6,939)

(6,752)

(21,191)

(18,934)

Total operating expenses (14,956)

(14,045)

(13,511)

(42,345)

(37,483)

Operating income 11,476

9,009

11,405

27,962

28,513























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,291)

(1,158)

(1,247)

(3,557)

(3,424)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net 1,890

(1,420)

(2,090)

(2,748)

(2,733)

Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net (943)

2,664

2,820

5,819

4,837

Gain on equity-method investments - net 485

459

656

1,001

970

Others - net 643

551

708

1,700

2,070

Total non-operating income and expenses 784

1,096

847

2,215

1,720

Income before tax 12,260

10,105

12,252

30,177

30,233























Income tax expense (2,054)

(1,950)

(2,890)

(5,897)

(6,582)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 10,206

8,155

9,362

24,280

23,651

Non-controlling interests (540)

(377)

(586)

(1,176)

(1,318)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 9,666

7,778

8,776

23,104

22,333























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















– Basic NT$2.24

NT$1.80

NT$2.04

NT$5.35

NT$5.20

– Diluted NT$2.17

NT$1.75

NT$2.00

NT$5.17

NT$5.05























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.138

US$0.112

US$0.130

US$0.335

US$0.338

– Diluted US$0.134

US$0.109

US$0.127

US$0.324

US$0.328























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares) 4,391,465

4,383,325

4,347,752

4,385,913

4,346,129























FX (NTD/USD) 32.31

32.23

31.45

31.95

30.81



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2023

Net revenues:



















Packaging 70,290

63,838

69,731

194,516

193,108

Testing 14,124

12,623

12,819

38,848

36,518

Direct Material 1,295

1,264

1,098

3,898

3,369

Others 81

88

36

250

116

Total net revenues 85,790

77,813

83,684

237,512

233,111























Cost of revenues (65,989)

(60,612)

(65,094)

(184,952)

(183,611)

Gross profit 19,801

17,201

18,590

52,560

49,500























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (5,773)

(5,483)

(5,344)

(16,392)

(14,361)

Selling, general and administrative (4,803)

(4,464)

(4,426)

(13,612)

(12,505)

Total operating expenses (10,576)

(9,947)

(9,770)

(30,004)

(26,866)

Operating income 9,225

7,254

8,820

22,556

22,634



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2024 (Retrospectively Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2023

Net revenues



















Total net revenues 75,384

62,907

70,970

197,656

189,127























Cost of revenues (68,627)

(56,882)

(64,500)

(179,422)

(172,451)

Gross profit 6,757

6,025

6,470

18,234

16,676























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,668)

(1,668)

(1,453)

(4,869)

(4,304)

Selling, general and administrative (2,636)

(2,415)

(2,250)

(7,360)

(6,191)

Total operating expenses (4,304)

(4,083)

(3,703)

(12,229)

(10,495)

Operating income 2,453

1,942

2,767

6,005

6,181



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Sep. 30, 2024



As of Jun. 30, 2024 (Retrospectively Adjusted) Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



71,711



66,173 Financial assets – current



6,643



9,162 Trade receivables



114,061



102,361 Inventories



68,986



63,495 Others



17,364



29,144 Total current assets



278,765



270,335













Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity -method



42,300



30,887 Property, plant and equipment



283,447



271,870 Right-of-use assets



11,499



11,292 Intangible assets



68,038



68,316 Others



30,510



30,291 Total assets



714,559



682,991













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[4]



56,726



51,065 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



23,531



18,655 Trade payables



82,595



70,906 Others



72,830



89,495 Total current liabilities



235,682



230,121













Bonds payable



17,073



21,976 Long-term borrowings



108,003



84,414 Other liabilities



22,748



23,053 Total liabilities



383,506



359,564













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



309,399



302,323 Non-controlling interests



21,654



21,104 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



714,559



682,991



























Current ratio



1.18



1.17 Net debt to equity ratio



0.41



0.34

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended





Sep. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2024 (Retrospectively Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Profit before income tax

12,260

10,105

12,252

30,177

30,233

Depreciation & amortization

15,037

14,813

14,568

44,449

43,495

Other operating activities items

(5,235)

(8,132)

(5,940)

(19,083)

(6,134)

Net cash generated from operating activities

22,062

16,786

20,880

55,543

67,594

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(19,769)

(14,786)

(14,471)

(47,068)

(41,824)

Other investment activities items

(2,593)

304

(151)

(5,284)

(2,021)

Net cash used in investing activities

(22,362)

(14,482)

(14,622)

(52,352)

(43,845)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

30,909

(12,330)

28,640

18,439

13,624

Dividends paid

(22,460)

-

(37,841)

(22,460)

(37,841)

Other financing activities items

(51)

(1,093)

(38)

(1,177)

(977)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

8,398

(13,423)

(9,239)

(5,198)

(25,194)

Foreign currency exchange effect

(2,560)

2,187

6,443

6,434

6,478

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5,538

(8,932)

3,462

4,427

5,033

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

66,173

75,105

59,351

67,284

58,040

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

71,711

66,173

62,813

71,711

63,073

Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

71,711

66,173

62,812

71,711

62,812

Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

-

-

1

-

261











































[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items. [3] Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs. [4] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.