ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$168,569 million for 3Q25, up by 5.3% year-over-year and up by 11.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$10,870 million, up from NT$9,733 million in 3Q24 and up from NT$7,521 million in 2Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.50 (or US$0.168 per ADS), compared to NT$2.25 for 3Q24 and NT$1.74 for 2Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.41 (or US$0.162 per ADS), compared to NT$2.18 for 3Q24 and NT$1.70 for 2Q25.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q25 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 47%, 11%, 41%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$139,692 million for the quarter, up from NT$125,063 million in 2Q25.

Raw material cost totaled NT$83,106 million for the quarter, representing 49% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$18,525 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,650 million for the quarter.



Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 17.1% in 3Q25 from 17.0% in 2Q25.

Operating margin was 7.8% in 3Q25, compared to 6.8% in 2Q25.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$1,428 million. Net foreign exchange loss was NT$3,790 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar. Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$5,191 million. Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$294 million. Other net non-operating income was NT$508 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.



Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$775 million.

Income before tax was NT$13,976 million in 3Q25, compared to NT$9,255 million in 2Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,615 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,576 million in 2Q25.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$10,870 million in 3Q25, compared to NT$9,733 million in 3Q24 and NT$7,521 million in 2Q25.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,436,141,982, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q25. Our 3Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$2.50 (or US$0.168 per ADS) were based on 4,342,257,693 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q25. Our 3Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.41 (or US$0.162 per ADS) were based on 4,419,120,626 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q25.

3Q25 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$100,289 million for the quarter, up by 16.9% year-over-year and up by 8.3% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$77,592 million for the quarter, up by 17.6% year-over-year and up by 7.3% sequentially.

Raw material cost totaled NT$28,726 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$15,170 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$14,300 million for the quarter.



Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.6% in 3Q25 from 21.9% in 2Q25.

Operating margin was 10.8% in 3Q25, compared to 9.5% in 2Q25.

3Q25 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$69,022 million, down by 8.4% year-over-year and up by 17.4% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$62,643 million, down by 8.7% year-over-year and up by 17.7% sequentially.

Raw material cost totaled NT$54,822 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$3,256 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,111 million for the quarter.



Gross margin decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.2% in 3Q25 from 9.4% in 2Q25.

Operating margin was 3.7% in 3Q25, compared to 2.6% in 2Q25.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Equipment capital expenditures in 3Q25 totaled US$779 million, of which US$534 million was used in packaging operations, US$199 million in testing operations, US$40 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$344,670 million as of September 30, 2025.

Current ratio was 1.13 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.63 as of September 30, 2025.

Total number of employees was 103,844 as of September 30, 2025, compared to 100,450 as of June 30, 2025.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 43% in 2Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q25.

Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 60% in 2Q25.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in both 3Q25 and 2Q25.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 71% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 65% in 2Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q25.

Our top 10 customers contributed 77% of our total net revenues in 3Q25, compared to 71% in 2Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations , and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 32,613 27,426 28,692

ATM Operations



3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 100,289 92,565 85,790 Revenues by Application





Communication 45 % 46 % 50 % Computing 25 % 24 % 18 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 30 % 30 % 32 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 48 % 47 % 45 % Wirebonding 26 % 28 % 29 % Others 6 % 5 % 8 % Testing 18 % 18 % 16 % Material 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 736 942 588 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 27,969 24,295 24,257 Number of Wirebonders 25,120 25,156 25,373 Number of Testers 7,066 6,797 5,966

EMS Operations



3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 69,022 58,770 75,384 Revenues by Application





Communication 30 % 33 % 34 % Computing 9 % 10 % 9 % Consumer 40 % 32 % 36 % Industrial 12 % 14 % 11 % Automotive 7 % 9 % 9 % Others 2 % 2 % 1 % Capacity





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 40 49 14

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2024

Net revenues



















Packaging 79,806

73,659

69,154

221,877

191,447

Testing 18,420

16,612

14,124

51,037

38,848

EMS 68,405

58,374

74,871

188,638

197,050

Others 1,938

2,105

1,956

5,920

5,801

Total net revenues 168,569

150,750

160,105

467,472

433,146























Cost of revenues (139,692)

(125,063)

(133,679)

(388,015)

(362,845)

Gross profit 28,877

25,687

26,426

79,457

70,301























Operating expenses



















Research and development (8,308)

(8,004)

(7,439)

(23,891)

(21,154)

Selling, general and administrative (7,368)

(7,490)

(7,517)

(22,501)

(21,191)

Total operating expenses (15,676)

(15,494)

(14,956)

(46,392)

(42,345)

Operating income 13,201

10,193

11,470

33,065

27,956























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,428)

(1,203)

(1,291)

(3,887)

(3,557)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net (3,790)

11,885

1,887

6,420

(2,751)

Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets

and liabilities - net 5,191

(12,098)

(946)

(4,035)

5,816

Gain on equity-method investments - net 294

223

485

557

1,001

Others - net 508

255

720

921

1,777

Total non-operating income and expenses 775

(938)

855

(24)

2,286

Income before tax 13,976

9,255

12,325

33,041

30,242























Income tax expense (2,615)

(1,576)

(2,052)

(6,213)

(5,896)

Income from operations and before non-

controlling interests 11,361

7,679

10,273

26,828

24,346

Non-controlling interests (491)

(158)

(540)

(883)

(1,176)























Net income attributable to shareholders of

the parent 10,870

7,521

9,733

25,945

23,170























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















– Basic NT$2.50

NT$1.74

NT$2.25

NT$5.99

NT$5.37

– Diluted NT$2.41

NT$1.70

NT$2.18

NT$5.73

NT$5.18























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.168

US$0.111

US$0.139

US$0.383

US$0.335

– Diluted US$0.162

US$0.109

US$0.135

US$0.367

US$0.324























Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares) 4,419,121

4,395,187

4,391,465

4,414,605

4,385,913























FX (NTD/USD) 29.74

31.18

32.31

31.24

31.95



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2024

Net revenues:



















Packaging 80,602

74,440

70,290

224,402

194,516

Testing 18,420

16,612

14,124

51,037

38,848

Direct Material 1,190

1,431

1,295

3,839

3,898

Others 77

82

81

244

250

Total net revenues 100,289

92,565

85,790

279,522

237,512























Cost of revenues (77,592)

(72,317)

(65,995)

(216,966)

(184,958)

Gross profit 22,697

20,248

19,795

62,556

52,554























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (6,695)

(6,320)

(5,773)

(19,058)

(16,392)

Selling, general and administrative (5,140)

(5,111)

(4,803)

(15,484)

(13,612)

Total operating expenses (11,835)

(11,431)

(10,576)

(34,542)

(30,004)

Operating income 10,862

8,817

9,219

28,014

22,550



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2024























Net revenues 69,022

58,770

75,384

190,088

197,656























Cost of revenues (62,643)

(53,221)

(68,627)

(172,632)

(179,422)

Gross profit 6,379

5,549

6,757

17,456

18,234























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,671)

(1,723)

(1,668)

(4,974)

(4,869)

Selling, general and administrative (2,167)

(2,313)

(2,636)

(6,820)

(7,360)

Total operating expenses (3,838)

(4,036)

(4,304)

(11,794)

(12,229)

Operating income 2,541

1,513

2,453

5,662

6,005



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Sep. 30, 2025



As of Jun. 30, 2025 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



75,142



72,785 Financial assets – current



8,270



4,118 Trade receivables



125,663



103,101 Inventories



66,182



57,058 Others



18,823



16,933 Total current assets



294,080



253,995













Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



41,678



38,409 Property, plant and equipment



397,195



364,849 Right-of-use assets



12,725



11,721 Intangible assets



65,439



65,610 Others



31,527



30,591 Total assets



842,644



765,175













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[3]



59,976



40,369 Long-term debts - current portion



7,837



12,930 Trade payables



90,442



70,518 Others



101,298



125,153 Total current liabilities



259,553



248,970













Bonds payable



17,370



16,668 Long-term borrowings[3]



201,577



162,326 Other liabilities



24,591



22,276 Total liabilities



503,091



450,240













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



317,043



293,770 Non-controlling interests



22,510



21,165 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



842,644



765,175



























Current ratio



1.13



1.02 Net debt to equity ratio



0.63



0.52

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



Sep. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2024

Sep. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2024

























Cash Flows from Operating

Activities:





















Profit before income tax

13,976

9,255

12,325

33,041

30,242

Depreciation & amortization

16,992

16,531

15,043

49,614

44,455

Other operating activities

items

(16,342)

11,059

(5,306)

(11,211)

(19,154)

Net cash generated from

operating activities

14,626

36,845

22,062

71,444

55,543

Cash Flows from Investing

Activities:





















Net payments for property,

plant and equipment

(44,920)

(43,104)

(19,769)

(124,373)

(47,068)

Other investment activities

items

(909)

(469)

(2,593)

(2,590)

(5,284)

Net cash used in investing

activities

(45,829)

(43,573)

(22,362)

(126,963)

(52,352)

Cash Flows from Financing

Activities:





















Total net proceeds from

borrowings and bonds

49,518

22,159

30,909

87,825

18,439

Dividends paid

(23,034)

-

(22,460)

(23,034)

(22,460)

Other financing activities

items

1,234

(662)

(51)

835

(1,177)

Net cash generated from (used

in) financing activities

27,718

21,497

8,398

65,626

(5,198)

Foreign currency exchange

effect

5,842

(19,084)

(2,560)

(11,458)

6,434

Net increase (decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents

2,357

(4,315)

5,538

(1,351)

4,427

Cash and cash equivalents at

the beginning of period

72,785

77,100

66,173

76,493

67,284

Cash and cash equivalents at

the end of period

75,142

72,785

71,711

75,142

71,711



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items. [3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

