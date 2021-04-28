ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$119,470 million for 1Q21, up by 23% year-over-year and down by 20% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$8,565 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$3,899 million in 1Q20 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$10,044 million in 4Q20. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.99 (or US$0.141 per ADS), compared to NT$0.92 for 1Q20 and NT$2.35 for 4Q20. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.94 (or US$0.137 per ADS), compared to NT$0.89 for 1Q20 and NT$2.30 for 4Q20.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q21 Results Highlights -- Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 50%, 9%, 40% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$97,442 million for the quarter, down from NT$125,578 million in 4Q20.

for the quarter, down from in 4Q20. Raw material cost totaled NT$55,635 million for the quarter, representing 47% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 47% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$15,788 million for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,045 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 2.7 percentage points to 18.4% in 1Q21 from 15.7% in 4Q20.

Operating margin was 9.3% in 1Q21, compared to 7.6% in 4Q20.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$572 million .

.

Net foreign exchange loss of NT$224 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$391 million .

.

Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$149 million .

.

Other net non-operating income of NT$528 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$272 million .

was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was . Income before tax was NT$11,338 million for 1Q21, compared to NT$12,604 million in 4Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,490 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,839 million in 4Q20.

for 1Q21, compared to in 4Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 4Q20. In 1Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$8,565 million , compared to NT$3,899 million in 1Q20 and NT$10,044 million in 4Q20.

, compared to in 1Q20 and in 4Q20. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,379,428,032, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 1Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$1.99 (or US$0.141 per ADS) were based on 4,303,255,776 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q21. Our 1Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.94 (or US$0.137 per ADS) were based on 4,357,714,464 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q21.

1Q21 Results Highlights – ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$55,760 million for the quarter, down by 1% sequentially.

for the quarter, down by 1% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$18,296 million for the quarter, representing 25% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 25% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$13,349 million for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,104 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 1.8 percentage points to 24.4% in 1Q21 from 22.6% in 4Q20.

Operating margin was 13.4% in 1Q21, compared to 11.0% in 4Q20.

1Q21 Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$43,540 million , down by 40% sequentially.

, down by 40% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$37,227 million for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$2,342 million for the quarter, representing 5% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 5% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$813 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased 0.1 percentage points to 8.7% in 1Q21 from 8.8% in 4Q20.

Operating margin was 2.8% in 1Q21, compared to 4.4% in 4Q20.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 1Q21 totaled US$471 million , of which US$337 million were used in packaging operations, US$118 million in testing operations, US$11 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which were used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. As of March 31, 2021 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$255,198 million .

, total unused credit lines amounted to . Current ratio was 1.44 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.61 as of March 31, 2021 .

. Total number of employees was 101,785 as of March 31, 2021 , compared to 101,981 as of December 31, 2020 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues both in 1Q21 and 4Q20. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q21 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 55% of our total net revenues both in 1Q21 and 4Q20.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues in 1Q21, compared to 32% in 4Q20.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 73% of our total net revenues in 1Q21, compared to 86% in 4Q20. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q21.

Our top 10 customers contributed 80% of our total net revenues in 1Q21, compared to 90% in 4Q20.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this presentation. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 6, 2021.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations

1Q/21 4Q/20 1Q/20 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 24,940 26,130 19,061

ATM Consolidated Operations

1Q/21 4Q/20 1Q/20 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 73,767 72,752 66,209 Revenues by Application





Communication 50% 52% 54% Computing 14% 14% 15% Automotive, Consumer & Others 36% 34% 31% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 34% 35% 38% Wirebonding 40% 39% 36% Discrete and Others 9% 9% 7% Testing 15% 15% 17% Material 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 460 359 394 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 22,566 21,822 17,693 Number of Wirebonders 27,574 26,461 24,780 Number of Testers 5,862 5,680 5,554

EMS Operations

1Q/21 4Q/20 1Q/20 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 47,693 79,149 32,727 Revenues by End Application





Communication 39% 45% 36% Computing & Storage 7% 4% 14% Consumer 33% 39% 33% Industrial 14% 8% 11% Automotive 5% 3% 6% Others 2% 1% 0% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 11 19 15 * Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Mar. 31 2020 Net revenues:









Packaging 59,033

57,260

51,613 Testing 11,130

10,667

11,563 EMS 47,684

79,141

32,721 Others 1,623

1,809

1,460 Total net revenues 119,470

148,877

97,357











Cost of revenues (97,442)

(125,578)

(81,201) Gross profit 22,028

23,299

16,156











Operating expenses:









Research and development (4,769)

(4,929)

(4,609) Selling, general and administrative (6,193)

(7,124)

(5,484) Total operating expenses (10,962)

(12,053)

(10,093) Operating income 11,066

11,246

6,063











Non-operating (expenses) income:









Interest expense, net (572)

(592)

(893) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (224)

51

(324) Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 391

165

186 Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 149

169

(39) Others 528

1,565

244 Total non-operating income (expenses) 272

1,358

(826) Income before tax 11,338

12,604

5,237











Income tax expense (2,490)

(1,839)

(1,175) Income from continuing operations and

before non-controlling interest 8,848

10,765

4,062 Non-controlling interest (283)

(721)

(163)











Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 8,565

10,044

3,899











Per share data:









Earnings (losses) per share









– Basic NT$1.99

NT$2.35

NT$0.92 – Diluted NT$1.94

NT$2.30

NT$0.89











Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS









– Basic US$0.141

US$0.163

US$0.061 – Diluted US$0.137

US$0.160

US$0.060











Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,357,714

4,295,951

4,280,990











FX (NTD/USD) 28.30

28.78

30.00

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Mar. 31 2020 Net revenues:









Packaging 61,545

60,825

53,600 Testing 11,131

10,667

11,566 Direct Material 1,044

1,229

1,014 Others 47

31

29 Total net revenues 73,767

72,752

66,209











Cost of revenues (55,760)

(56,274)

(52,875) Gross profit 18,007

16,478

13,334











Operating expenses:









Research and development (3,697)

(3,882)

(3,648) Selling, general and administrative (4,392)

(4,594)

(4,114) Total operating expenses (8,089)

(8,476)

(7,762) Operating income 9,918

8,002

5,572













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Mar. 31 2020











Net revenues 47,693

79,149

32,727











Cost of revenues (43,540)

(72,153)

(29,679) Gross profit 4,153

6,996

3,048











Operating expenses:









Research and development (1,097)

(1,073)

(983) Selling, general and administrative (1,723)

(2,460)

(1,294) Total operating expenses (2,820)

(3,533)

(2,277) Operating income 1,333

3,463

771













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)



As of Mar. 31, 2021

As of Dec. 31, 2020















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



73,783





51,538 Financial assets – current



5,114





4,894 Notes and accounts receivable



81,726





91,834 Inventories



66,949





61,988 Others



14,629





13,759 Total current assets



242,201





224,013















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



18,797





17,041 Property plant and equipment



236,865





233,207 Right-of-use assets



8,953





8,621 Intangible assets



79,942





80,930 Others



19,471





19,279 Total assets



606,229





583,091















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



41,186





34,598 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of

long-term borrowings



8,133





11,220 Notes and accounts payable



62,059





73,268 Others



56,472





52,811 Total current liabilities



167,850





171,897















Bonds payable



48,457





49,254 Long-term borrowings[3]



124,247





108,170 Other liabilities



19,570





19,513 Total liabilities



360,124





348,834















Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



229,758





218,635 Non-controlling interests



16,347





15,622 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



606,229





583,091































Current Ratio



1.44





1.30 Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.61





0.65

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended



Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

2021 2020 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Income before tax

11,338

12,604

5,237 Depreciation & amortization

13,046

12,764

12,687 Other operating activities items

(8,633)

2,754

(4,476) Net cash generated from operating activities

15,751

28,122

13,448 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(14,053)

(15,139)

(13,605) Other investment activities items

(205)

(4,859)

(205) Net cash used in investing activities

(14,258)

(19,998)

(13,810) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net proceeds from (repayment of) loans

19,600

(15,686)

13,890 Other financing activities items

1,613

989

194 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

21,213

(14,697)

14,084 Foreign currency exchange effect

(461)

638

(24) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

22,245

(5,935)

13,698 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

51,538

55,814

60,131 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

73,783

49,879

73,829 Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

73,783

51,538

73,829 Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

-

(1,659)

-

















[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material. [3] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.aseglobal.com

