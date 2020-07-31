ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$107,549 million for 2Q20, up by 19% year-over-year and up by 11% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$6,937 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$3,899 million in 1Q20. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.63 (or US$0.109 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$0.63 for 2Q19 and basic earnings per share of NT$0.92 for 1Q20. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.60 (or US$0.107 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$0.62 for 2Q19 and diluted earnings per share of NT$0.89 for 1Q20.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q20 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 50%, 12%, 37% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$88,740 million for the quarter, up from NT$81,201 million in 1Q20.

for the quarter, up from in 1Q20. Raw material cost totaled NT$50,216 million for the quarter, representing 47% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 47% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$13,477 million for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,699 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 17.5% in 2Q20 from 16.6% in 1Q20.

Operating margin was 7.8% in 2Q20, compared to 6.2% in 1Q20.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$771 million .

.

Net foreign exchange gain of NT$718 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$17 million .

.

Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$105 million .

.

Other net non-operating income of NT$417 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating income for the quarter were NT$452 million .

were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating income for the quarter were . Income before tax was NT$8,879 million for 2Q20, compared to NT$5,237 million in 1Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,646 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,175 million in 1Q20.

for 2Q20, compared to in 1Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 1Q20. In 2Q20, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$6,937 million , compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$3,899 million in 1Q20.

, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 2Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 1Q20. lOur total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,338,345,132, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2Q20 basic earnings per share of NT$1.63 (or US$0.109 per ADS) were based on 4,265,407,583 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q20. Our 2Q20 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.60 (or US$0.107 per ADS) were based on 4,273,769,436 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q20.

2Q20 Results Highlights – ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$54,434 million for the quarter, up by 3% sequentially.

for the quarter, up by 3% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$19,026 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$12,045 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,080 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 1.6 percentage points to 21.7% in 2Q20 from 20.1% in 1Q20.

Operating margin was 10.4% in 2Q20, compared to 8.4% in 1Q20.

2Q20 Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$35,979 million , up by 21% sequentially.

, up by 21% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$31,081 million for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$1,358 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$487 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 0.1 percentage points to 9.4% in 2Q20 from 9.3% in 1Q20.

Operating margin increased to 3.1% in 2Q20 from 2.4% in 1Q20.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 2Q20 totaled US$495 million , of which US$287 million were used in packaging operations, US$133 million in testing operations, US$70 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which were used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. As of June 30, 2020 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$253,777 million .

, total unused credit lines amounted to . Current ratio was 1.17 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.70 as of June 30, 2020 .

. Total number of employees was 95,448 as of June 30, 2020 , compared to 96,296 as of March 31, 2020 .

Business Review

Customers

ATM consolidated Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 50% of our total net revenues in 2Q20, compared to 49% in 1Q20. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q20 individually.

Our top 10 customers both contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 2Q20 and 1Q20.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs both accounted for 29% of our total net revenues in 2Q20 and 1Q20.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 78% of our total net revenues in 1Q20, compared to 76% in 1Q20. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q20.

Our top 10 customers contributed 89% of our total net revenues in 2Q20, compared to 88% in 1Q20.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For moreinformation, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2020.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations

2Q/20 1Q/20 2Q/19 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 22,488 19,061 18,072

ATM Consolidated Operations

2Q/20 1Q/20 2Q/19 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 69,516 66,209 59,594 Revenues by Application





Communication 54% 54% 51% Computer 14% 15% 14% Automotive, Consumer & Others 32% 31% 35% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 38% 38% 34% Wirebonding 35% 36% 39% Discrete and Others 7% 7% 8% Testing 18% 17% 17% Material 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 424 394 423 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 20,037 17,693 16,512 Number of Wirebonders 24,667 24,780 25,059 Number of Testers 5,790 5,554 5,003

EMS Operations

2Q/20 1Q/20 2Q/19 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 39,709 32,727 31,533 Revenues by End Application





Communication 46% 36% 40% Computer & Storage 12% 14% 14% Consumer 28% 33% 24% Industrial 10% 11% 15% Automotive 3% 6% 6% Others 1% 0% 1% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 70 15 21 * Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2020

Mar. 31 2020

Jun. 30 2019

Jun. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2019

Net revenues:



















Packaging 53,622

51,613

47,602

105,235

91,459

Testing 12,690

11,563

10,285

24,253

19,236

EMS 39,703

32,721

31,524

72,424

66,471

Others 1,534

1,460

1,330

2,994

2,436

Total net revenues 107,549

97,357

90,741

204,906

179,602























Cost of revenues (88,740)

(81,201)

(76,772)

(169,941)

(154,248)

Gross profit 18,809

16,156

13,969

34,965

25,354























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (4,837)

(4,609)

(4,515)

(9,446)

(8,470)

Selling, general and administrative (5,545)

(5,484)

(5,311)

(11,029)

(10,448)

Total operating expenses (10,382)

(10,093)

(9,826)

(20,475)

(18,918)

Operating income 8,427

6,063

4,143

14,490

6,436























Net non-operating (expenses) income:



















Interest expense - net (771)

(893)

(909)

(1,664)

(1,875)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 718

(324)

(340)

394

(520)

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets

and liabilities (17)

186

802

169

2,358

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 105

(39)

114

66

(40)

Others 417

244

614

661

700

Total non-operating income (expenses) 452

(826)

281

(374)

623

Income before tax 8,879

5,237

4,424

14,116

7,059























Income tax expense (1,646)

(1,175)

(1,624)

(2,821)

(2,029)

Income from continuing operations and

before noncontrolling interest 7,233

4,062

2,800

11,295

5,030

Noncontrolling interest (296)

(163)

(110)

(459)

(297)























Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 6,937

3,899

2,690

10,836

4,733























Per share data:



















Earnings (losses) per share



















– Basic NT$1.63

NT$0.92

NT$0.63

NT$2.54

NT$1.11

– Diluted NT$1.60

NT$0.89

NT$0.62

NT$2.49

NT$1.08























Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.109

US$0.061

US$0.041

US$0.170

US$0.072

– Diluted US$0.107

US$0.060

US$0.040

US$0.166

US$0.070























Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,273,770

4,280,990

4,256,799

4,279,072

4,256,265























FX (NTD/USD) 29.94

30.01

31.04

29.97

30.90



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2020

Mar. 31 2020

Jun. 30 2019

Jun. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2019

Net revenues:



















Packaging 55,732

53,600

48,329

109,332

92,817

Testing 12,693

11,566

10,286

24,259

19,237

Direct Material 1,051

1,014

944

2,065

1,844

Others 40

29

35

69

67

Total net revenues 69,516

66,209

59,594

135,725

113,965























Cost of revenues (54,434)

(52,875)

(48,494)

(107,309)

(94,427)

Gross profit 15,082

13,334

11,100

28,416

19,538























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (3,777)

(3,648)

(3,414)

(7,425)

(6,457)

Selling, general and administrative (4,081)

(4,114)

(4,020)

(8,195)

(7,861)

Total operating expenses (7,858)

(7,762)

(7,434)

(15,620)

(14,318)

Operating income 7,224

5,572

3,666

12,796

5,220



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2020

Mar. 31 2020

Jun. 30 2019

Jun. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2019

Net revenues:



















Total net revenues 39,709

32,727

31,533

72,436

66,492























Cost of revenues (35,979)

(29,679)

(28,657)

(65,658)

(60,686)

Gross profit 3,730

3,048

2,876

6,778

5,806























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (1,085)

(983)

(1,125)

(2,068)

(2,065)

Selling, general and administrative (1,403)

(1,294)

(1,248)

(2,697)

(2,500)

Total operating expenses (2,488)

(2,277)

(2,373)

(4,765)

(4,565)

Operating income 1,242

771

503

2,013

1,241



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)



As of Jun. 30, 2020

As of Mar. 31, 2020















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



58,223





73,829 Financial assets – current



5,483





5,611 Notes and accounts receivable



73,763





73,573 Inventories



50,649





50,027 Others



14,395





13,575 Total current assets



202,513





216,615















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



12,950





14,750 Property plant and equipment



238,757





234,419 Right-of-use assets



9,091





9,578 Intangible assets



77,154





77,941 Others



18,127





18,365 Total assets



558,592





571,668















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



42,312





51,620 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of

long-term borrowings[3]



11,366





13,725 Notes and accounts payable



54,400





53,944 Others



64,547





53,719 Total current liabilities



172,625





173,008















Bonds payable



39,263





29,276 Long-term borrowings[4]



115,518





134,363 Other liabilities



17,251





17,555 Total liabilities



344,657





354,202 Shareholders of the parent



200,409





203,624















Non-controlling interests



13,526





13,842 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



558,592





571,668































Current Ratio



1.17





1.25















Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.70





0.71

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the six months ended



Jun. 30

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Jun. 30

Jun. 30



2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax

8,879

5,237

4,424

14,116

7,059

Depreciation & amortization

12,785

12,687

12,637

25,472

25,212

Other operating activities items

(1,659)

(4,476)

(5,438)

(6,135)

(4,630)

Net cash generated from

operating activities

20,005

13,448

11,623

33,453

27,641

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property,

plant and equipment

(16,587)

(13,605)

(11,451)

(30,192)

(20,329)

Other investment activities

items

1,902

(205)

(774)

1,697

1,976

Net cash used in investing

activities

(14,685)

(13,810)

(12,225)

(28,495)

(18,353)

Cash Flows from Financing

Activities:





















Total net proceeds from

(repayment of) borrowings

(18,900)

13,890

(2,521)

(5,010)

(5,693)

Other financing activities items

(457)

194

(896)

(263)

(1,048)

Net cash generated from (used

in) financing activities

(19,357)

14,084

(3,417)

(5,273)

(6,741)

Foreign currency exchange

effect

(1,569)

(24)

(208)

(1,593)

1,025

Net increase (decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents

(15,606)

13,698

(4,227)

(1,908)

3,572

Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of period

73,829

60,131

59,317

60,131

51,518

Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of period

58,223

73,829

55,090

58,223

55,090



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material. [3] Current portion of long-term borrowings include long-term loans and notes payable. [4] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

