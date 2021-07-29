ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$126,926 million for 2Q21, up by 18% year-over-year and up by 6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$10,338 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,937 million in 2Q20 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$8,477 million in 1Q21. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.40 (or US$0.171 per ADS), compared to NT$1.63 for 2Q20 and NT$1.97 for 1Q21. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.30 (or US$0.164 per ADS), compared to NT$1.60 for 2Q20 and NT$1.92 for 1Q21. We have completed the identification of the difference between the cost of the investment and our share of the net fair value of Asteelflash's identifiable assets and liabilities in 2Q21; therefore, we retrospectively adjusted the amounts for 1Q21. Such adjustments included an increase of NT$397 million to total assets, an increase of NT$507 million to total liabilities and a decrease of NT$110 million to shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2021. The revaluation resulted in an increase of NT$119 million to inventory cost, depreciation, amortization, income tax benefit and non-controlling interest for 1Q21.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q21 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 51%, 9%, 39% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$102,122 million for the quarter, up from NT$97,584 million in 1Q21.

for the quarter, up from in 1Q21. Raw material cost totaled NT$58,420 million for the quarter, representing 46% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 46% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$16,144 million for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,402 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 1.2 percentage points to 19.5% in 2Q21 from 18.3% in 1Q21.

Operating margin was 10.4% in 2Q21, compared to 9.1% in 1Q21.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$569 million .

.

Net foreign exchange gain of NT$1,057 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,050 million .

.

Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$219 million .

.

Other net non-operating income of NT$513 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$170 million .

was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was . Income before tax was NT$13,344 million for 2Q21, compared to NT$11,180 million in 1Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,648 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,451 million in 1Q21.

for 2Q21, compared to in 1Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 1Q21. In 2Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$10,338 million , compared to NT$6,937 million in 2Q20 and NT$8,477 million in 1Q21.

, compared to in 2Q20 and in 1Q21. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,382,932,382, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$2.40 (or US$0.171 per ADS) were based on 4,309,821,394 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q21. Our 2Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.30 (or US$0.164 per ADS) were based on 4,362,634,153 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q21.

2Q21 Results Highlights – ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$58,778 million for the quarter, up by 5% sequentially.

for the quarter, up by 5% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$19,808 million for the quarter, representing 25% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 25% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$13,706 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,398 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 1.2 percentage points to 25.6% in 2Q21 from 24.4% in 1Q21.

Operating margin was 15.0% in 2Q21, compared to 13.4% in 1Q21.

2Q21 Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$44,678 million , up by 2% sequentially.

, up by 2% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$38,472 million for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$2,336 million for the quarter, representing 5% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 5% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$873 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 0.7 percentage points to 9.1% in 2Q21 from 8.4% in 1Q21.

Operating margin was 2.6% in 2Q21, compared to 2.5% in 1Q21.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 2Q21 totaled US$611 million , of which US$450 million were used in packaging operations, US$116 million in testing operations, US$39 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which were used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. As of June 30, 2021 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$276,357 million .

, total unused credit lines amounted to . Current ratio was 1.30 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.60 as of June 30, 2021 .

. Total number of employees was 103,164 as of June 30, 2021 , compared to 101,785 as of March 31, 2021 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 44% in 1Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q21 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 55% of our total net revenues both in 2Q21 and 1Q21.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues both in 2Q21 and 1Q21.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 73% in 1Q21. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q21.

Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 80% in 1Q21.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this presentation. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 6, 2021.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations

2Q/21 1Q/21 2Q/20 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 27,350 24,867 22,488

ATM Consolidated Operations

2Q/21 1Q/21 2Q/20 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 78,988 73,767 69,516 Revenues by Application





Communication 50% 50% 54% Computing 14% 14% 14% Automotive, Consumer & Others 36% 36% 32% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 33% 34% 38% Wirebonding 42% 40% 35% Discrete and Others 8% 9% 7% Testing 15% 15% 18% Material 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 570 460 424 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 24,671 22,566 20,037 Number of Wirebonders 29,056 27,574 24,667 Number of Testers 6,001 5,862 5,790

EMS Operations

2Q/21 1Q/21 2Q/20 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 49,154 47,693 39,709 Revenues by End Application





Communication 39% 39% 46% Computing & Storage 10% 7% 12% Consumer 28% 33% 28% Industrial 16% 14% 10% Automotive 5% 5% 3% Others 2% 2% 1% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 39 11 70 * Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2021

Mar. 31 2021[3]

Jun. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2020 Net revenues:

















Packaging 64,149

59,033

53,622

123,182

105,235 Testing 11,676

11,130

12,690

22,806

24,253 EMS 49,147

47,684

39,703

96,831

72,424 Others 1,954

1,623

1,534

3,577

2,994 Total net revenues 126,926

119,470

107,549

246,396

204,906



















Cost of revenues (102,122)

(97,584)

(88,740)

(199,706)

(169,941) Gross profit 24,804

21,886

18,809

46,690

34,965



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (5,076)

(4,769)

(4,837)

(9,845)

(9,446) Selling, general and administrative (6,554)

(6,209)

(5,545)

(12,763)

(11,029) Total operating expenses (11,630)

(10,978)

(10,382)

(22,608)

(20,475) Operating income 13,174

10,908

8,427

24,082

14,490



















Net non-operating (expenses) income:

















Interest expense - net (569)

(572)

(771)

(1,141)

(1,664) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 1,057

(224)

718

833

394 Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets

and liabilities (1,050)

391

(17)

(659)

169 Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 219

149

105

368

66 Others 513

528

417

1,041

661 Total non-operating income (expenses) 170

272

452

442

(374) Income before tax 13,344

11,180

8,879

24,524

14,116



















Income tax expense (2,648)

(2,451)

(1,646)

(5,099)

(2,821) Income from continuing operations and

before non-controlling interest 10,696

8,729

7,233

19,425

11,295 Non-controlling interest (358)

(252)

(296)

(610)

(459)



















Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 10,338

8,477

6,937

18,815

10,836



















Per share data:

















Earnings (losses) per share

















– Basic NT$2.40

NT$1.97

NT$1.63

NT$4.37

NT$2.54 – Diluted NT$2.30

NT$1.92

NT$1.60

NT$4.25

NT$2.49



















Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS

















– Basic US$0.171

US$0.139

US$0.109

US$0.310

US$0.170 – Diluted US$0.164

US$0.135

US$0.107

US$0.302

US$0.166



















Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,362,634

4,357,714

4,273,770

4,363,749

4,279,072



















FX (NTD/USD) 28.03

28.30

29.94

28.17

29.97

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2021

Mar. 31 2021

Jun. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2020 Net revenues:

















Packaging 65,936

61,545

55,732

127,481

109,332 Testing 11,677

11,131

12,693

22,808

24,259 Direct Material 1,372

1,044

1,051

2,416

2,065 Others 3

47

40

50

69 Total net revenues 78,988

73,767

69,516

152,755

135,725



















Cost of revenues (58,778)

(55,760)

(54,434)

(114,538)

(107,309) Gross profit 20,210

18,007

15,082

38,217

28,416



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (3,829)

(3,697)

(3,777)

(7,526)

(7,425) Selling, general and administrative (4,554)

(4,392)

(4,081)

(8,946)

(8,195) Total operating expenses (8,383)

(8,089)

(7,858)

(16,472)

(15,620) Operating income 11,827

9,918

7,224

21,745

12,796





















ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2021

Mar. 31 2021[3]

Jun. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2020 Net revenues:

















Total net revenues 49,154

47,693

39,709

96,847

72,436



















Cost of revenues (44,678)

(43,682)

(35,979)

(88,360)

(65,658) Gross profit 4,476

4,011

3,730

8,487

6,778



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development (1,274)

(1,097)

(1,085)

(2,371)

(2,068) Selling, general and administrative (1,929)

(1,738)

(1,403)

(3,667)

(2,697) Total operating expenses (3,203)

(2,835)

(2,488)

(6,038)

(4,765) Operating income 1,273

1,176

1,242

2,449

2,013





















ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)





As of Jun. 30, 2021

As of Mar. 31, 2021[3]









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

52,987

73,783 Financial assets – current

4,492

5,114 Notes and accounts receivable

88,644

81,726 Inventories

75,869

66,949 Others

15,369

14,629 Total current assets

237,361

242,201









Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method

19,982

19,168 Property plant and equipment

244,861

237,908 Right-of-use assets

9,842

9,067 Intangible assets

78,254

78,810 Others

21,557

19,472 Total assets

611,857

606,626









Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

40,460

41,186 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of

long-term borrowings

8,563

8,133 Notes and accounts payable

70,893

62,059 Others

62,778

56,472 Total current liabilities

182,694

167,850









Bonds payable

48,474

48,457 Long-term borrowings[4]

106,124

124,247 Other liabilities

20,060

20,078 Total liabilities

357,352

360,632









Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

238,993

229,671 Non-controlling interests

15,512

16,323 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

611,857

606,626



















Current Ratio

1.30

1.44 Net Debt to Equity Ratio

0.60

0.61

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the six months ended



Jun. 30

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Jun. 30

Jun. 30

2021 2021[3] 2020 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



















Profit before income tax

13,344

11,180

8,879

24,524

14,116 Depreciation & amortization

13,460

13,130

12,785

26,590

25,472 Other operating activities items

(8,573)

(8,559)

(1,659)

(17,132)

(6,135) Net cash generated from operating

activities

18,231

15,751

20,005

33,982

33,453 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



















Net payments for property, plant

and equipment

(18,440)

(14,053)

(16,587)

(32,493)

(30,192) Other investment activities items

(1,259)

(205)

1,902

(1,464)

1,697 Net cash used in investing activities

(19,699)

(14,258)

(14,685)

(33,957)

(28,495) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



















Total net proceeds from

(repayment of) borrowings

(16,640)

19,600

(18,900)

2,960

(5,011) Other financing activities items

(1,022)

1,613

(457)

591

(262) Net cash generated from (used in)

financing activities

(17,662)

21,213

(19,357)

3,551

(5,273) Foreign currency exchange effect

(1,666)

(461)

(1,569)

(2,127)

(1,593) Net increase (decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents

(20,796)

22,245

(15,606)

1,449

(1,908) Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of period

73,783

51,538

73,829

51,538

60,131 Cash and cash equivalents at the end

of period

52,987

73,783

58,223

52,987

58,223

[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material. [3] We have completed the identification of the difference between the cost of the investment and our share of the net fair value of Asteelflash's identifiable assets and liabilities in 2Q21; therefore, we retrospectively adjusted the amounts for 1Q21. Such adjustments included an increase of NT$397 million to total assets, an increase of NT$507 million to total liabilities and a decrease of NT$110 million to shareholders' equity as of March 31 2021. The revaluation resulted in an increase of NT$119 million to inventory cost, depreciation, amortization, income tax benefit and non-controlling interest for 1Q21. [4] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.aseglobal.com

