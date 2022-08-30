ASEAN Airports Sustainability Technologies and Best Practices Report 2021-2022: Improved Brand Equity, Increased Employment Opportunities, and an Increase in Non-aero Sources of Revenue

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability at Airports: Technologies and Best Practices in ASEAN Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines airport sustainability in 2021 and evaluates its prospects in the ASEAN region.

All the leading airports across the world are focusing on environmental objectives and sustainability to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Sustainability best practices for Changi Airport Group, Malaysia Airports, and Airports of Thailand are discussed, and the social, economic, and environmental aspects of sustainability at airports are analyzed.

The social aspect focuses on the creation of job opportunities and the improvisation of airports' brand equity; moreover, if training centers are set up, employee morale and productivity will be boosted and conflicts between airport operators and communities in proximity to airports will decrease.

The environmental aspect highlights the curbing of carbon emissions through the use of renewable sources of energy; it also emphasizes that air and water quality can be improved by planting trees and using water filters. Nevertheless, if airports' sustainability plans are to become economically viable, airports will have to increase the airport development fee.

They will also have to reduce long-term liabilities through cost savings on energy and infrastructure development and decrease operating and maintenance costs.

Prime drivers for sustainability projects are improved brand equity, increased employment opportunities, and an increase in non-aero sources of revenue, while the restraints are the allocation of a separate budget for sustainability projects and the lack of government focus on sustainability in developing countries.

Emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, and robots will help airports reach their sustainability goals. IoT can be used to improve air quality by reducing nitrogen oxide emissions; AI can lessen traffic in cargo terminals and optimize cargo operations; and robots can track waste management, organic farming, and energy generation through solar panels.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainability at Airports

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Sustainability at Airports - Short-, Medium-, and Long-term Outlook

Environmental, Social, and Governance at Airports

Sustainability at Airports

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Sustainability at Airports: Economic

Sustainability at Airports: Social

Sustainability at Airports: Environment

Emerging Technologies that can Enhance Sustainability at Airports

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

ASEAN Airports - An Overview

Best Practices: Malaysia Airports

Best Practices: Kuala Lumpur International Airport

International Airport Best Practices: Changi Airport Group

Best Practices: Airports of Thailand

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Pricing Strategies for Economically Viable Sustainability Plans

Growth Opportunity 2: Enhanced Digital Capabilities for the Optimization of Sustainability Plans

Growth Opportunity 3: Establishment of Training Centers for Increased Employment Opportunities in Communities Near Airports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6iu8o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets