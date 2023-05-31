ASEAN and Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Report 2023: Growing Penetration of Mobile Phones and a Surge in Social Media Users Bolsters Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 May, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN and Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN & Japan digital advertising in pharma and medical equipment market is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 10.85% and 10.68% respectively over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2035. The growth of the market can be attributed to growing penetration of mobile phones, followed by surge in social media users.

Additionally, growth in pharma and medical equipment company, along with upsurge of users on email is also estimated to boost the growth of the market. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 1,500 Million and USD 4,600 Million respectively by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 500 Million and USD 1,500 respectively in the year 2022.

The ASEAN and Japan digital advertising in pharma and medical equipment market is segmented into numerous segment, which includes segmentation by ad format, platform, end user. By platform, the market is segmented into mobile, desktop, and other platforms. By the end of 2035, the mobile segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 1,200 Million and USD 3,400 Million respectively, up from a revenue of close to USD 400 Million and USD 1,000 Million in the year 2022.

On the basis of region, the ASEAN & Japan digital advertising in pharma and medical equipment market is segmented into Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of ASEAN. The market in Indonesia, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 900 Million by the end of 2035. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 200 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the ASEAN & Japan digital advertising in pharma and medical equipment market that are included in our report are IQVIA Inc., Dentsu, Medibrandox, Ogilvy Group, Enthof, Meson Digital Marketing Agency, Indus Net TechShu, Indegene, Mysense, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the ASEAN and Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.2.1. Manufacturers
3.2.2. Suppliers/Distributors
3.2.3. End Users
3.3. Secondary Research
3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers

5. Forces of the Market Constituents
5.1. Factors/Drivers Impacting the Growth of the Market
5.2. Market Trends for Better Business Practices

6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

8. Government Regulations

9. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis

10. Industry Risk Analysis

11. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Recovery and its Impact on ASEAN & Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market
11.1. Ukraine-Russia Crisis
11.2. Potential US Economic Slowdown

12. Impact of COVID-19 on ASEAN & Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market

13. Spending Analysis on Pharma Product Advertising

14. Industry Supply Chain Analysis

15. Consumer Behavior Analysis

16. Analysis on Ongoing Technological Advancement in ASEAN & Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market

17. End User Analysis

18. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to Differentiate a Company from its Competitors

19. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

20. ASEAN Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

21. Singapore Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

22. Indonesia Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

23. Thailand Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

24. Malaysia Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

25. Vietnam Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

26. Philippines Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

27. Rest of ASEAN Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

28. Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033

Companies Mentioned

  • IQVIA Inc.
  • Dentsu
  • Medibrandox
  • Ogilvy Group
  • Enthof
  • Meson Digital Marketing Agency
  • Indus Net TechShu
  • Indegene
  • Mysense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nce1r5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions Drives Growth

Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow by 19.85% Annually Through 2031

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.