ASEAN and Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Report 2023: Growing Penetration of Mobile Phones and a Surge in Social Media Users Bolsters Sector

The ASEAN & Japan digital advertising in pharma and medical equipment market is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 10.85% and 10.68% respectively over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2035. The growth of the market can be attributed to growing penetration of mobile phones, followed by surge in social media users.

Additionally, growth in pharma and medical equipment company, along with upsurge of users on email is also estimated to boost the growth of the market. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 1,500 Million and USD 4,600 Million respectively by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 500 Million and USD 1,500 respectively in the year 2022.



The ASEAN and Japan digital advertising in pharma and medical equipment market is segmented into numerous segment, which includes segmentation by ad format, platform, end user. By platform, the market is segmented into mobile, desktop, and other platforms. By the end of 2035, the mobile segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 1,200 Million and USD 3,400 Million respectively, up from a revenue of close to USD 400 Million and USD 1,000 Million in the year 2022.



On the basis of region, the ASEAN & Japan digital advertising in pharma and medical equipment market is segmented into Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of ASEAN. The market in Indonesia, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 900 Million by the end of 2035. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 200 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the ASEAN & Japan digital advertising in pharma and medical equipment market that are included in our report are IQVIA Inc., Dentsu, Medibrandox, Ogilvy Group, Enthof, Meson Digital Marketing Agency, Indus Net TechShu, Indegene, Mysense, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the ASEAN and Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.2.1. Manufacturers

3.2.2. Suppliers/Distributors

3.2.3. End Users

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers



5. Forces of the Market Constituents

5.1. Factors/Drivers Impacting the Growth of the Market

5.2. Market Trends for Better Business Practices



6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Government Regulations



9. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis



10. Industry Risk Analysis



11. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Recovery and its Impact on ASEAN & Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market

11.1. Ukraine-Russia Crisis

11.2. Potential US Economic Slowdown



12. Impact of COVID-19 on ASEAN & Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market



13. Spending Analysis on Pharma Product Advertising



14. Industry Supply Chain Analysis



15. Consumer Behavior Analysis



16. Analysis on Ongoing Technological Advancement in ASEAN & Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market



17. End User Analysis



18. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to Differentiate a Company from its Competitors



19. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



20. ASEAN Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



21. Singapore Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



22. Indonesia Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

23. Thailand Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



24. Malaysia Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



25. Vietnam Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



26. Philippines Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



27. Rest of ASEAN Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



28. Japan Digital Advertising in Pharma and Medical Equipment Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033



