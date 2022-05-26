ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Automotive Market Outlook Report 2022: Transformative Mega Trends Accelerate the Production and Sales of Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Solutions in ASEAN

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN Automotive Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service evaluates the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) automotive market, focusing on key countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This study discusses passenger vehicles and pickup trucks (pickups). Pickups are the most common and popular commercial vehicles used daily in different geographies and industries, including agriculture. These vehicles hold the largest commercial vehicle segment share in the region.



ASEAN has automotive production bases in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. In addition, growth in GDP, urbanization, and road infrastructure accelerated the sales and adoption of private vehicles.



After the severe drop in TIV in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales in the ASEAN automotive market recovered from 2.5 million units in 2020 to 2.8 million units in 2021, a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. The market share of Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia increased from 75.4% in 2020 to 76.3% in 2021. In particular, Indonesia faced the strongest growth in 2021, with a year-over-year increase of 66.8%. In addition, Indonesia overtook Thailand and regained its market dominance in ASEAN, which was lost in 2020.



The publisher highlights the total size of the respective automotive market and provides historical and forecast data from 2018 to 2022. It defines key highlights of the ASEAN automotive industry in 2021 and future market trends in 2022.



With global emission reduction and electrification trends, this study discusses the breakdown of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs), including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). In addition, it analyzes the charging infrastructure, shared mobility with a focus on car sharing and eHailing, and connected vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment, ASEAN Automotive Industry

Key Highlights of the ASEAN Automotive Industry, 2021

ASEAN Overview

ASEAN Automotive Industry Historic Sales

The 2021 ASEAN Automotive Market, Actuals versus Forecast

Top Predictions for 2022

Top 12 Transformation Shifts, 2021

2. Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the ASEAN Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ASEAN Automotive Industry

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation, 2021

4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

5. Automotive Outlook, Indonesia

Key Growth Metrics, Indonesia

Total Industry Volume (TIV) and Forecast, Indonesia

Market Share Analysis, Indonesia

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs), Indonesia

Charging Infrastructure, Indonesia

Car Sharing (Shared Mobility), Indonesia

eHailing (Shared Mobility), Indonesia

Connected Vehicles, Indonesia

Key Market Trends in Indonesia , 2022

6. Automotive Outlook, Malaysia

Key Growth Metrics, Malaysia

Total Industry Volume (TIV) and Forecast, Malaysia

Market Share Analysis, Malaysia

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs), Malaysia

Charging Infrastructure, Malaysia

Car Sharing (Shared Mobility), Malaysia

eHailing (Shared Mobility), Malaysia

Connected Vehicles, Malaysia

Key Market Trends in Malaysia , 2022

7. Automotive Outlook, Philippines

Key Growth Metrics, Philippines

Total Industry Volume (TIV) and Forecast, Philippines

Market Share Analysis, Philippines

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, Philippines

Charging Infrastructure, Philippines

Car Sharing (Shared Mobility), Philippines

eHailing (Shared Mobility), Philippines

Connected Vehicles, Philippines

Key Market Trends in Philippines , 2022

8. Automotive Outlook, Thailand

Key Growth Metrics, Thailand

Total Industry Volume (TIV) and Forecast, Thailand

Market Share Analysis, Thailand

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs), Thailand

Charging Infrastructure, Thailand

Car Sharing (Shared Mobility), Thailand

eHailing (Shared Mobility), Thailand

Connected Vehicles, Thailand

Key Market Trends in Thailand , 2022

9. Automotive Outlook, Vietnam

Key Growth Metrics, Vietnam

Total Industry Volume (TIV) and Forecast, Vietnam

Market Share Analysis, Vietnam

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs), Vietnam

Charging Infrastructure, Vietnam

Car Sharing (Shared Mobility), Vietnam

eHailing (Shared Mobility), Vietnam

Connected Vehicles, Vietnam

Key Market Trends in Vietnam , 2022

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Continuous Development for Higher Sales of Passenger Vehicles and Pickups to Meet the Growing Demand

of Passenger Vehicles and Pickups to Meet the Growing Demand Growth Opportunity 2 - Domestic Production for Greater Sales Advantage of HEVs and EVs to Stimulate Powertrain Transformation Development

Growth Opportunity 3 - Smart Mobility for Vehicle Connectivity

11. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions, 2021

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook, 2021 and 2022

12. Appendix

