ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market by Component Type, Vehicle Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
Jul 23, 2019, 17:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market by Component Type (Hardware and Software), Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), and End User (OEMs and Aftermarket): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025
GPS navigation systems is a system that uses numerous satellite signals to find a receiver's position on earth. In car navigation systems, the GPS antenna and GPS receiver serve to receive signals from these satellites, thereby facilitating vehicle tracking and positioning. These systems are used by various industries such as aviation, automobile, mining, agriculture, military, and others.
Rise in number of vehicle sales is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market. Moreover, the integration of smartphones with in-vehicle systems (IVS) further fuels the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for traffic control in turn propel the market. However, the presence of substitutes to aftermarket navigation systems is the major factor that hinders the market growth. In addition, the cost versus functionality given by these systems restrain the market. High penetration of wireless communication technology and availability of advanced telecom infrastructure are expected to make way for different growth opportunities for the market.
The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market is segmented based on component type, vehicle type, end user, and country. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The car type segment includes passenger and commercial. Based on end user, the market is divided into OEMs and Aftermarket. Based on country, the market is analyzed across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and rest of ASEAN.
Key players operating in this market are Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, TomTom International BV, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., JVC KENWOOD Corporation, Robert Bosch, Garmin Ltd., Sony Corporation, Denso Corporation, and Continental AG.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the ASEAN car GPS navigation system industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT TYPE
• Hardware
• Software
BY VEHICLE TYPE
• Passenger
• Commercial
BY END USER
• OEMs
• Aftermarket
BY COUNTRY
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Rest of ASEAN Countries
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
• Alpine Electronics
• Pioneer Corporation
• TomTom International BV
• Panasonic
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
• JVC KENWOOD Corporation
• Robert Bosch
• Garmin Ltd.
• Sony Corporation
• Denso Corporation
• Continental AG
