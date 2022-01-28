ASEAN Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021-2027 with Focus on Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the Southeast Asian data center colocation services market. It covers trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, drivers and restraints, market size, revenue forecast (2020-2027), market share by raised floor space and industry demand, competitive landscape, leading participants, and growth opportunities. The publisher used primary and secondary research based on our proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content on Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Southeast Asia is an important data center colocation services market in Asia-Pacific. The market will continue growing with the increasing implementation of digital transformation initiatives, favorable government policies, a business-friendly environment, and political stability. Enterprises shifting their focus to disruptive technologies will also boost the region's colocation demand.

Global cloud vendors, including Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services, have established their infrastructure and availability in the region. Their presence increases hyperscale colocation services demand, growing the market further.

However, the market faces restraints such as increasing competition and, thus, the need for differentiation; legacy infrastructure not suitable for evolving customer requirements; staffing challenges to effectively lead data center colocation operations; and power and connectivity challenges, especially in developing markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Geographical Coverage

Data Center Market Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Market Trend 1 - Revaluating the Data Center Hub Strategy

Market Trend 2 - Deployment of Edge Data Centers and Computing Strategy

Market Trend 3 - Building Regionally Connected Data Center Ecosystems to Drive Growth

Market Trend 4 - Building Hyperscale Data Center Facilities to Address Hyperscale Demand in ASEAN Markets

Market Trend 5 - Service Providers Develop Energy-efficient Data Centers

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Country

Demand Share by Industry

Analysis by Country - Singapore

Analysis by Country - Indonesia

Analysis by Country - Thailand

Analysis by Country - Malaysia

Analysis by Country - Philippines

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Align Data Center Design and Management Tools to Address the Hyperscale Demand

Growth Opportunity 2 - Target Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 3 - Offer Edge and Modular Data Centers for Latency Needs

4. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon Web Services

Google Cloud

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od90kv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets