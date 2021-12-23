ASEAN Home Improvement Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Ace Hardware Indonesia, Siam Global House Public Company, Home Product Center Public Company, Mr D.I.Y. Group and AllHome Corp

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN Home Improvement Market (Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand & Malaysia): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN home improvement market is forecast to reach US$10.90 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 9.22% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the ASEAN home improvement market was supported by factors such as increasing population in ASEAN countries, skyrocketing house prices, rapid urbanization and favorable demographic structure. Rising e-commerce penetration and increase in work from home and freelancing jobs is likely to have a positive impact on the ASEAN home improvement market. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by shortage of labor and economic slowdown.

The ASEAN home improvement market can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. In 2020, the dominant share of ASEAN home improvement market was held by Indonesia, followed by Thailand.

The Singapore home improvement market by category can be segmented into the following categories: bathroom and sanitary ware, home paint, hardware, kitchen sinks, power tools, wall coverings, and hand tools. The largest share of the market was held by bathroom, followed by home paint and hardware.

The ASEAN home improvement market by retail space per capita can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. In 2020, the dominant share of home improvement retail space per capita was held by Malaysia, followed by Thailand. Factors such as unaffordable home loans and rising disposable income in ASEAN countries helped in boosting the market growth.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ASEAN home improvement market.

The major regional markets ( Indonesia , Thailand , Malaysia , Philippines and Singapore ) have been analyzed.

, , , and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Ace Hardware Indonesia, Dairy Farm International Holding Limited, Siam Global House Public Company Limited, Home Product Center Public Company Limited, Mr D.I.Y. Group and AllHome Corp.) are also presented in detail.

Growth Drivers

Accelerating Population Growth

Skyrocketing House prices

Unaffordable Home Loans

Rapid Urbanization

Favorable Demographic Structure

Rising Disposable Income

Key Trends & Developments

Rising E-commerce Penetration

Rising Trend of Freelancing

Technologically Advanced Home Improvement Products

Increase in Work from Home Jobs

Popularization of Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

Challenges

Economic Slowdown

Shortage of Labor

Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

Home Improvement

Types of Home Improvement

Products Used in the Home Improvement

Building and Remodeling

Home Décor

Tools and Hardware

Outdoor Living

Types of Home Improvement Projects

DIFM Home Improvement Project

DIY Home Improvement Project

Advantages of Home Improvement Projects

Disadvantages of Home Improvement Projects

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Home Improvement Market

Decline in GDP Growth

Decrease in Labor Supply

Growth in E-commerce Market

Shift to Work from Home

Post-COVID Scenario

ASEAN Market Analysis

ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Value

ASEAN Home Improvement Market Forecast by Value

ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Region

ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Spending Per Capita

ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Retail Space Per Capita

ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Stores Per Million People

Regional Analysis



Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Revenue Comparison- Key Players

Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

Product Comparison- Key Players

Company Profiles

Ace Hardware Indonesia

Dairy Farm International Holding Limited

Siam Global House Public Company Limited

Home Product Center Public Company Limited

Mr D.I.Y. Group

AllHome Corp.

