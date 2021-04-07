ASEAN Livestock Disinfectant Market projected to surpass $185 million by 2025, says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc.'s report, the ASEAN Livestock Disinfectant Market was estimated at $135 million in 2020 and is slated to exceed $185 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2025 owing to raising awareness about the benefits of maintaining health and hygiene of livestock sheds. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

Livestock disinfectants are chemicals used to prevents the spread and occurrence of diseases by killing various pathogens, bacteria, and viruses. These disinfectant chemicals are also used as antiseptics on various livestock including swine, poultry, aquaculture, and ruminants.

Covid-19 Synopsis:

The COVID 19 outbreak has led to increased concern about hygiene maintenance in livestock sheds which should raise the ASEAN livestock disinfectant market share. Furthermore, COVID 19 has hampered the supply of livestock disinfectants.

The aquaculture livestock to lead the trail by 2025:

Aquaculture livestock was valued at $8.30 million in 2020 and expected to surpass USD 11 million by 2025 pertaining to its ability to control algae growth, infectious microorganisms, and odor-causing bacteria in water. Rising demand for seafood products along with rebuilding the population of endangered species represents ample growth opportunities for the livestock disinfectant market for aquaculture. Moreover, swine livestock should grow at a CAGR of over 6.15% by end of 2025 owing to the rising demand for the product to disinfect dirty surfaces in swine barns.

ASEAN Livestock disinfectant market size from iodine product should surpass USD 50 million by 2025. Rising demand for cleaning products with low toxicity is expected to trigger demand for iodine as a disinfectant in animal farming applications. Moreover, the glutaraldehyde product segment is likely to surpass USD 10.55 million by 2025 owing to its rising demand from poultry for disinfecting equipment and processing premises.

Malaysia to rule the roost throughout the forecast period:

Malaysia's livestock disinfectant market should register over 5% gains by 2025 on account of the rising consumption of pigs and chickens. Developing cattle production market along with the increase in the number of chicken livestock is anticipated to trigger product demand. Beef consumption in Malaysia is expected to grow owing to rising consumer spending on meat products along with government policies on establishing new animal farms which should stimulate the livestock disinfectant market growth.

Leading market players:

The ASEAN livestock disinfectant industry share is competitive and includes manufacturers such as Lanxess AG, CID Lines, Virox Animal Health, GEA Group AG, Evans Vandoline, TheseoGroup, Laboratoire M2, KrKa Slovenia and Evonik Industries.

