ASEAN Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market, Forecast to 2021

LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving Threats and the Need to Build Cyber Resiliency Driving the Market

The NAMA solutions market in ASEAN continued its tremendous growth momentum and expanded by 80.2% on a YoY basis, remaining the third largest market in the Asia Pacific region with a 19.6% market share. Almost all of the market participants experienced strong growth during the years, with a few of them recording growth rates of over 100% on a YoY basis. The increase in high-profile targeted attacks, subversion, sabotage, banking heist, ransomware, and cyber espionage campaigns across the region was the key driving force for organizations, including banking & financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare, service providers, and the critical infrastructure sector to adopt advanced malware analysis solutions as other traditional security tools fail to detect.



Research Scope

Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2015 to 2021, with the base year being 2016.NAMA solution is the key focus area in this study.



The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil & gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, e-Gaming, e-Commerce, and BPOs) Companies mentioned in the ASEAN NAMA market's competitive landscape include FireEye, Trend Micro, Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Tech, Proofpoint, McAfee, Symantec, Lastline, AhnLab, SonicWall, ForcePoint, Fortinet, and other small vendors. Countries included in this study are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.



Research Highlights

In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key factors driving the NAMA market. Key drivers are as follows: the constant evolution of APT, targeted, and advanced malware attacks drive the need for advanced malware analysis solutions to gain greater visibility into threats; the increasing need for proactive defense solutions drives organizations to invest in holistic security strategies to build up cyber resilient systems; concerns over financial and reputation losses and liabilities continue to drive the adoption of advanced malware analysis solutions; growing concerns over threats to key infrastructure and strong requirements for cyber resiliency are driving government organizations, utilities, and service providers to invest in NAMA solutions.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the NAMA solution market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

• Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

• Who are the major solution vendors in different regions and what is their market share?

• What will be the market trends in terms of NAMA solution adoption?

• What are the vertical and horizontal market trends?

• What are the growth opportunities and call to action for the supply chain?



