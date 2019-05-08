ASEAN Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market, Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Demand for Cloud-based Sandboxing Drives Overall Market Growth

ASEAN was the second fastest growing NAMA market in 2017.The increasing number of high-profile attacks and data breaches over the year across verticals, such as government entities, banking and finance, education, critical infrastructure, healthcare was the key driving force in 2017.



The outbreak of Wannacry and Petya ransomware attacks in 2017 which caused severe damages to a great number of organizations in the region and Malaysia data breaches of more than 46 million users' information or the attacks on Singapore's universities and the Ministry of Defense, etc., were the typical examples of the sophisticated threat landscape in the region. ASEAN was and will continue to be the common target of either financially or politically motivated cyber-attacks due to its complicated political and economic landscape and position. The number of high-profile state-sponsored targeted attacks, cyber espionage, ransomware, and other advanced malware attacks is expected to increase in the coming years. This will require governments and organizations in the region to pay greater attention to cyber security protection against these types of cyber-attacks.



In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces of the network-based advanced malware market. Higher frequency and sophistication of advanced malware attacks, the increasing need for proactive defense solutions, and the strong requirement for critical infrastructure protection are the key drivers.



Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2016 to 2022, with 2017 being the base year.Network-based advanced malware solution is the key focus area of this study.



The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, eGaming, eCommerce, and BPOs.



Companies mentioned in the ASEAN NAMA market competitive landscape include FireEye, Trend Micro, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Tech, Proofpoint, McAfee, Symantec, Lastline, SonicWall and other vendors. The countries included in this study are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

• Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

• Who are the major solution vendors in different regions and what is their market share?

• What will be the drivers and restraints, in terms of NAMA solution adoption?

• What are the vertical and horizontal market trends?

• What are the growth opportunities and call to action for the supply chain?



