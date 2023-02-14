ASEAN Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2022-2023 & 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN rabies veterinary vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 41.01 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2023 to 2030

The market is primarily driven by growing rabies vaccination coverage among dogs in ASEAN countries, rising awareness regarding zoonotic diseases, and increasing government initiatives to eradicate animal and human rabies by the end of 2030.

Appropriate management of the disease in domestic dog populations is essential for the prevention of rabies in humans. The majority of documented rabies cases in both animals and humans of ASEAN countries are caused by dogs. To effectively prevent and control both animal and human rabies, it is vital to raise public awareness regarding the disease while also encouraging responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

Technical and socio-cultural frameworks should both be taken into consideration in a rabies control program. Technical aspects consist of dog population management, vaccination programs, adequate diagnostic capability, disease surveillance programs, and animal movement control. The socio-cultural factors include educating the public and advocating ethical pet ownership and animal welfare.

FAO, OIE, WHO, and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) established a collaborative framework called "United Against Rabies" to achieve zero human rabies death by 2030", referred from secondary source published by WHO.

In ASEAN countries, rabies is a serious public health concern. It has significant adverse effects on human health, the economy, and animal welfare. The primary reservoir and transmitter of rabies in the region are domestic dogs.

Lack of funding, a lack of political commitment to rabies control initiatives, a lack of agreement on a strategy, weak intersectoral coordination, insensitive surveillance systems, an inadequate management structure, limited access to modern rabies vaccines, supply issues, a lack of public awareness and cooperation, myths, and religious concerns are all key challenges to rabies control programs.

Most ASEAN nations have an endemic canine rabies issue. However, widespread immunization can reduce disease in the dog population. The majority of policy and decision-making is done at the national level, therefore developing, and implementing rabies management policies can benefit from a thorough understanding of the costs associated with preventative and control measures with adequate vaccine su

pply.

ASEAN Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Market Report Highlights

The companion animals segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the large disease prevalence and risk rate among dogs, coupled with the rising dog vaccination program initiatives

Thailand is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the vaccination and surveillance strategies constantly executed by the country's government to control rabies

Cambodia is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the country's commitment to 'rabies eradication by 2030' programs and mass vaccination campaigns that recently gained traction in the country

Chapter 6 ASEAN Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Market - Competitive Landscape

Merck & Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Zoetis

Virbac

BroadChem Philippines Biopharma Corporation

