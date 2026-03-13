ASEAN Records and ASIA Records Recognise 34 New Records

Deputy minister of witnesses launch of ASEAN & ASIA Food Records

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Records and ASIA Records hosted the 8th ASEAN Records and 2nd ASIA Records Gather of Achievers – Chinese New Year Celebration 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together more than 110 record holders for an evening of recognition, networking and festive celebration.

Image Credit: New ASIA RECORDS holders presented at the event, witnessed by Deputy Minister, YB Dato Chan Fong Hing

The Gather of Achievers initiative reflects the vision of ASEAN Records and ASIA Records to be more than just record-keeping organisations, but also platforms that connect achievers and foster a strong community among record holders. Since its launch in November 2024, the platform has organised seven Gather of Achievers events within a year, bringing past and newly recognised record holders together to share their journeys, build collaborations and celebrate achievements.

During the event, a total of 34 records were recognised in one evening, including 16 ASEAN Records and 18 ASIA Records, acknowledging outstanding achievements across various industries and sectors such as logistics, healthcare, technology, agriculture, finance, property development and food and beverage. Among standout achievements, Malaysian kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi received multiple ASIA record titles for its exceptional sales performance, including the most egg tarts sold in a year (11,879,964 units), the most kopi sold in a year (3,669,188 cups) and Most Polo Buns Sold in a year (1,135,981 Units from 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026).

Other notable ASIA Records included Ally Logistics for its large-scale multi-storey warehouse, Kingwell Heartio for its clinically validated halal heart health formulation, Basis Bay's Cyberjaya Data Centre 2 (DC2) for its eco-green Rated-4 certified data centre, as well as achievements by Bonlife Purenat Gold Plus+, Golden Harvest Agrotech, the International Financial Trading Championship, Trading Castle, Ming Kee Cantonese Porridge and KHK Land's Anyara Hills. ASEAN Records included Alienworld, Antidox, Arcura TCM, Intact Water, Restaurant India Gate, Uncle Sam and Zoey Homemade.

The ceremony was officiated by YB Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Malaysia.

A key highlight of the evening was the official launch of the ASEAN Food Records and ASIA Food Records, officiated by YB Datuk Chan Foong Hin together with Mr Eldrick Koh and Ms Gillian Ooi, Directors of ASEAN and ASIA Records.

The initiative aims to recognise notable achievements related to food and gastronomy while celebrating the rich and diverse food heritage of ASEAN and Asia, highlighting the importance of food culture as well as regional food brands.

Food plays an important role in tourism and cultural identity. As a new sub-category under the ASEAN Records and ASIA Records recognition framework, the Food Records initiative will document and recognise remarkable food achievements, traditional culinary heritage and outstanding food brands, further promoting the region's vibrant food culture.

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About ASEAN Records & ASIA Records

ASEAN Records (www.ASEANRecords.com) and ASIA Records (www.ASIARecords.com) are platforms dedicated to documenting measurable achievements and recognising excellence across industries, culture, tourism, innovation, business and community initiatives.

Through the Gather of Achievers platform, the organisation continues to bring together organisations, businesses and individuals that have achieved remarkable milestones while inspiring others to pursue excellence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933066/ASEAN_Records.jpg

SOURCE ASEAN Records