ASEAN Super 8 Bags Best Trade Exhibition Excellence Award

The award from MACEOS (the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers) is a strong testament to ASEAN Super 8's long-built success in promoting latest developments and technologies within the construction, engineering, energy, heavy machinery & equipment and security industries.

The award also recognises ASEAN Super 8's strengths and innovative ideas in terms of event planning and execution, marketing, sales and branding as well as stakeholders and client services management.

MATRADE CEO YBhg. Dato' Wan Latiff Wan Musa, accompanied by MACEOS Vice President – Exhibition Mr Kenneth Fong, presented the "Best Trade Exhibition Excellence Award (Gross space 15,000sqm & below)" to ASEAN Super 8 Deputy Event Director Ms Alice Lem during the Malaysia Business Events Awards 2019 ceremony.

UBM Informa Markets Malaysia Country General Manager Gerard Leeuwenburgh said that ASEAN Super 8 has continually introduced improvements to its different component events in order to present the best experience to the trade fair visitors and exhibitors.

"At UBM Informa Markets Malaysia, we take pride in being one of the 14 category winners of the MBEA 2019. The awards ceremony is an effort to recognise all the hard work of business events fraternity. In tandem with our quality-driven events management services, ASEAN Super 8 has continued to receive overwhelming support from the exhibitors. We have also witnessed commendable growth in the number of visitors over the years.

"We are highly sanguine to maintain the momentum moving forward. The 2020 edition of ASEAN Super 8 is set to see over 500 exhibiting companies covering various industry sectors, with an expected turnout of 20,000 participants. Aside from the exhibitions, ASEAN Super 8 2020 will also feature numerous conference and seminar sessions, business matching programmes, networking functions, group delegation and hosted buyer programmes for VIP's and government officials, and product demonstrations".

ASEAN Super 8 is the one-stop avenue for professionals and companies in the region's built environment. The leading trade fair targeting several key business segments namely Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (ASEAN M&E); Power, Energy & Utilities (TENAGA Expo), Solar (ASEAN Solar), Lighting (ASEAN Light), Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration (REVAC Expo); Security & Surveillance (IFSEC Southeast Asia); Lift & Escalators (ASEAN Lift) as well as Construction, Building & Heavy Machinery (Futurebuild SEA and Heavy Mach).

ASEAN Super 8 is held in conjunction with the International Construction Week (ICW). With different trade exhibitions held simultaneously under one roof, ASEAN Super 8 offers a unique experience to its participants by providing exposure to the latest developments and technologies across the entire spectrum of built environment in the Southeast Asian region.

ASEAN Super 8 is scheduled from 23 - 25 June 2020 at MITEC, KL.

For more information, visit www.super8asean.com

About UBM Informa Markets

ASEAN Super 8 organised by Informa Markets (known as UBM), a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

