ASECNA Continues Enhancement of the Single African Sky Using Aireon's Space-Based ADS-B as an Essential Technology

ASECNA completed installation of third delivery point in Dakar, enabling AFISNET VSAT integration for member states

MCLEAN, Va. and DAKAR, Senegal, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) announced today their continued commitment to the Single African Sky initiative through the installation of a third Aireon Service Delivery Point (SDP) in their Dakar, Senegal operations center. The installation of this tertiary SDP allows ASECNA to receive triple-redundant data to all six ASECNA controlled Flight Information Regions (FIRs)- Antananarivo, Brazzaville, Dakar Oceanic, Dakar Terrestrial, Niamey and N'Djamena - over three independent telecommunications lines. Each line is also feeding data into the ASECNA AFISNET Very-Small-Aperture Terminal (VSAT) network, making space-based ADS-B highly available in the region.

ASECNA, first initiating the Aireon service operational deployment in January 2020, now has one of the most robust networks for space-based ADS-B data. The AFISNET VSAT network allows every ASECNA center to receive Aireon data, which is seamlessly integrated into their Thales TopSky automation platform, with minimum latency. Space-based ADS-B is being used throughout their airspace, augmenting ground sensors. With the upcoming African ADS-B mandate, this technology will facilitate a more dynamic, safe and efficient airspace and allow these multiple FIRs to operate as one, harmonious airspace, furthering the objectives Single African Sky initiative. Also, the connection to the AFISNET VSAT network will make it easier for Member States to access full air traffic surveillance data and coordinate with regions throughout the continent.

According to Mohamed Moussa, ASECNA Director General, "Single African Sky is the fundamental goal of ASECNA. By deploying Aireon data throughout our region, we are maintaining the highest level of safety and providing the most robust data to all member states through the AFISNET VSAT network. ASECNA is leading the global aviation community by eliminating the reliance on ground-based surveillance and transitioning it to satellites, in line with a complete satellite CNS strategy that also includes satellite-based augmentation system – SBAS - for Africa. Every region, no matter how remote, now has access to this data."

Don Thoma, Aireon CEO said, "Working with ASECNA throughout their deployment has been an honor. DG Moussa and his team have made Single African Sky their largest priority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have taken this opportunity to enhance their technology and operations. ASECNA has made the investment to position their airspace as one of the most advanced and efficient in the world, leading the African continent to be the gold standard in air traffic surveillance."

About ASECNA:

ASECNA is an International public institution. Its main mission consists in ensuring safety in air navigation by covering an airspace surface area of about 16.5 million square kilometers that is divided into six flight information regions (F.I.R) as defined by the International Civil Aviation Organization. In addition, ASECNA develops solutions related to airport management, studies and aeronautical infrastructure realizations, aeronautical equipment maintenance, calibration of air navigation instruments and training dedicated to the civil aviation. Its 18 Member States are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, France, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Chad and Togo.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon operates the first ever, space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon harnesses next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and extends their reach throughout the world to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Aireon's high-fidelity, low-latency surveillance data is available for various applications, allowing aerospace industry partners access to revolutionary data capabilities that enhance asset tracking, aircraft situational awareness and decision support analytical tools. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, Enav, NATS, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon provides global, real-time, space-based aircraft data for enhanced air traffic surveillance, innovation and analytics. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

